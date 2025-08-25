All the 2025 African Marketing Confederation Awards winners

Winners of the prestigious African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Awards were unveiled at a banquet dinner on the last night of an in-depth conference.

This year’s AMC Conference Awards took place at Labadi Beach Hotel in Ghana, where winners were selected from more than 60 nominations.

Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC president and co-founder, says the judges were impressed by the scale and calibre of the entries.

Highlighting Africa’s creativity and commitment

“With nominations from all over the continent, the judges faced a tough task in selecting the final winners,” she says.

“We are pleased to have identified the leading marketing stars from throughout the continent,” McIntee adds.

The conference celebrated winners representing multiple countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

In keeping with the theme of the conference, “Thriving in Africa's Evolving Markets: Trust, Trends, and Technology,” the winners demonstrated that they were at the nexus of all of these aspects of marketing, says McIntee-Carlisle.

Each category had several stringent requirements for nominations to be considered, which included which excellence in marketing, innovation, and impact across Africa.

“I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners, as well as everyone who was nominated. It’s inspiring to see such a dynamic marketing sector across Africa,” says McIntee-Carlisle.

The AMC Awards are about more than recognising individual achievement.

“They highlight Africa’s creativity and commitment to diversity with every nomination and award,” says McIntee-Carlisle.

By taking part, nominees gain a stage to showcase their work, expand professional connections, and amplify their impact, unlocking possibilities for collaboration, investment, and international acclaim, adds McIntee.

And the winners are...

The 2025 AMC Awards winners in the respective categories were:

Best Cause-Related Campaign of the Year:

Gold: Mastercard – Sails of Change

Silver: EABL (East African Breweries Limited) – Project Rudisha

Bronze: Stanbic Bank – Battle of champions

Best Social Media Campaign of the Year:

Gold: Uganda Waragi – Arresting Attention

Silver: Johnnie Walker – Bringing the Striding Man to Life

Bronze: Stanbic Bank – Cash Back

Best Not-For-Profit/Public Sector Campaign:

Gold: Malaria No More – Change the Story

Silver: World Vision – End Child Marriage and All Forms of Abuse

Bronze: The Ethiopian Ministry of Health and Blood Bank – The Incredible Generation

Best Tourism & Destination Marketing Campaign:

Gold: Zambia Tourism Agency – Visit Zambia

Silver: Old Mutual – Green Frames

Bronze: Sunseekers Tours – Cruise Tourism Development for Ghana

Best Use of Local Insights Campaign:

Gold: Cadbury's – Give A Generous Voice to Storytime

Silver: Tusker Lager – Stitched with Cheer

Bronze: Captain Morgan – Captain Morgan - Bring Out Your Spice

Most Effective Campaign:

Gold: Uganda Waragi – From Limited Edition to Limitless Icon

Silver: Safaricom Ethiopia – One Move Away Campaign - Road To 10 million Subscribers

Bronze: Manyatta Cider – A New Kind of Homecoming

Campaign Of the Year:

Winner: Cadbury's – Give A Generous Voice to Storytime

Brand Of the Year:

Winner: Uganda Waragi

McIntee-Carlisle says the nominations and the excellence of the winners highlight the abundance of top talent and companies across Africa.

“We hope that each winner or their organisation inspires the next generation as we embrace an exciting era of the nexus of technology and marketing,” she adds.