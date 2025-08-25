South Africa
Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MediaHeads 360icandi CQThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMoonsportHavas JohannesburgOgilvy South AfricaTenacityPRDaily MaverickWe Do DigitalLocation BankBrave GroupTopco MediaDStv Media SalesNewzroom AfrikaIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    All the 2025 African Marketing Confederation Awards winners

    Winners of the prestigious African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Awards were unveiled at a banquet dinner on the last night of an in-depth conference.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year’s AMC Conference Awards took place at Labadi Beach Hotel in Ghana, where winners were selected from more than 60 nominations.

    Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC president and co-founder, says the judges were impressed by the scale and calibre of the entries.

    Highlighting Africa’s creativity and commitment

    “With nominations from all over the continent, the judges faced a tough task in selecting the final winners,” she says.

    “We are pleased to have identified the leading marketing stars from throughout the continent,” McIntee adds.

    The conference celebrated winners representing multiple countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

    In keeping with the theme of the conference, “Thriving in Africa's Evolving Markets: Trust, Trends, and Technology,” the winners demonstrated that they were at the nexus of all of these aspects of marketing, says McIntee-Carlisle.

    Each category had several stringent requirements for nominations to be considered, which included which excellence in marketing, innovation, and impact across Africa.

    “I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners, as well as everyone who was nominated. It’s inspiring to see such a dynamic marketing sector across Africa,” says McIntee-Carlisle.

    The AMC Awards are about more than recognising individual achievement.

    “They highlight Africa’s creativity and commitment to diversity with every nomination and award,” says McIntee-Carlisle.

    By taking part, nominees gain a stage to showcase their work, expand professional connections, and amplify their impact, unlocking possibilities for collaboration, investment, and international acclaim, adds McIntee.

    And the winners are...

    The 2025 AMC Awards winners in the respective categories were:

    Best Cause-Related Campaign of the Year:

    Gold: Mastercard – Sails of Change
    Silver: EABL (East African Breweries Limited) – Project Rudisha
    Bronze: Stanbic Bank – Battle of champions

    Best Social Media Campaign of the Year:

    Gold: Uganda Waragi – Arresting Attention
    Silver: Johnnie Walker – Bringing the Striding Man to Life
    Bronze: Stanbic Bank – Cash Back

    Best Not-For-Profit/Public Sector Campaign:

    Gold: Malaria No More – Change the Story
    Silver: World Vision – End Child Marriage and All Forms of Abuse
    Bronze: The Ethiopian Ministry of Health and Blood Bank – The Incredible Generation

    Best Tourism & Destination Marketing Campaign:

    Gold: Zambia Tourism Agency – Visit Zambia
    Silver: Old Mutual – Green Frames
    Bronze: Sunseekers Tours – Cruise Tourism Development for Ghana

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Best Use of Local Insights Campaign:

    Gold: Cadbury's – Give A Generous Voice to Storytime
    Silver: Tusker Lager – Stitched with Cheer
    Bronze: Captain Morgan – Captain Morgan - Bring Out Your Spice

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Most Effective Campaign:

    Gold: Uganda Waragi – From Limited Edition to Limitless Icon
    Silver: Safaricom Ethiopia – One Move Away Campaign - Road To 10 million Subscribers
    Bronze: Manyatta Cider – A New Kind of Homecoming

    Campaign Of the Year:

    Winner: Cadbury's – Give A Generous Voice to Storytime

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Brand Of the Year:

    Winner: Uganda Waragi

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    McIntee-Carlisle says the nominations and the excellence of the winners highlight the abundance of top talent and companies across Africa.

    “We hope that each winner or their organisation inspires the next generation as we embrace an exciting era of the nexus of technology and marketing,” she adds.

    Read more: Cadbury's, marketing awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz