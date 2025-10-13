VML Birdwatching at the Loeries | Episode 6: Inspiring young people

Inspiring young people to join the industry and then have access to the industry is part of Loeries Creative Week.

Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini from The Odd Number and chair of the Loeries Youth Committee talks about the work the committee has been doing to ensure young people have access to the industry.

Red & Yellow's Jo Glanville Shein, creative communications school, and Mandy Paynter, relationship manager, explain how the school goes about educating parents, teachers and high school students on the industry to inspire them to enter the industry and how the school then also provides bursaries to 50 students who, for various reasons, cannot afford the course.

Niel van der Merwe is one such student and is studying BA Visual Communications and chats to us about his aspiratrions in the industry.