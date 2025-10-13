South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

VML Birdwatching at the Loeries | Episode 6: Inspiring young people

Inspiring young people to join the industry and then have access to the industry is part of Loeries Creative Week.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
13 Oct 2025
13 Oct 2025
VML Birdwatching at the Loeries | Episode 6: Inspiring young people

Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini from The Odd Number and chair of the Loeries Youth Committee talks about the work the committee has been doing to ensure young people have access to the industry.

Red & Yellow's Jo Glanville Shein, creative communications school, and Mandy Paynter, relationship manager, explain how the school goes about educating parents, teachers and high school students on the industry to inspire them to enter the industry and how the school then also provides bursaries to 50 students who, for various reasons, cannot afford the course.

Niel van der Merwe is one such student and is studying BA Visual Communications and chats to us about his aspiratrions in the industry.

Read more: marketing awards, Danette Breitenbach, creative awards, The Odd Number, Loeries Youth Committee, Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz