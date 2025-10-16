South Africa
#NedbankIMC2025 | Nomsa Chabeli: Lead brand vision from the top

Nomsa Chabeli, group chief executive officer of the SABC, says the public broadcaster's brand vision must be led from the top as it is too important to leave it to market forces.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
16 Oct 2025
16 Oct 2025

She gives context to this as she explains that we need to understand what the role of the SABC is in society, to be clear about its brand vision.

The SABC, she explains, exists to inform, educate and inform South Africans. Therefore, its brand vision is about society, democracy and ensuring that South Africans fully participate in that democracy.

This was part of her talk at the Nedbank IMC 2025, entitled Why a CEO should drive Brand Vision from the Top.

She also discusses how the SABC is the biggest newsroom on the African continent, its radio reach and its OTT platform in the context of understanding the audiences the public broadcaster serves and how the entity continues to drive engagement.

Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Let's do Biz