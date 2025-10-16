Fast tracking youth development in digital marketing requires industry action

Digital marketing sits at the nexus of a number of rapidly evolving industries including technology, finance, and even healthcare, all of which are urgently looking for young professionals unafraid of the relentless change due to tech advancements. Attracting and retaining young talent must now be an industry-wide priority.

IAB Front Row is a career-building programme launched by the IAB South Africa to identify and provide opportunities for 15 young, talented individuals in the digital media and marketing industry. The initiative aims to identify and support emerging talent by offering access to major industry events and networking opportunities.

Daniel Ntumba

Among the current participants is Daniel Ntumba, a marketing and business management graduate who is already seeing the benefits of the programme as he builds his career as a paid media manager at Incubeta.

Through the programme, Ntumba has already attended events such as the IAB Bookmark Awards and the Nedbank IMC marketing conference. These experiences have given him a broader understanding of the industry’s workings, from campaign development to client engagement.

“Attending these events really gives us that front row seat to the very best the industry has to offer. It gives us a unique lens to not just view the best campaigns, but also insight into how they have been created, the people behind the work, as well as their thought processes,” Ntumba shares, saying this perspective is typically only gained much later in a marketing career. “This opportunity opens us up to the full breadth of what is on offer in the industry which is invaluable when it comes to planning your future,” he explains.

Currently focused on paid media and performance marketing, Ntumba says the initiative has encouraged him to think more strategically, saying he now places greater emphasis on the insights and strategies that precede campaign execution which helps him tap into the mind of the client and their business needs, rather than being boxed into a myopic view of his own delivery.

The fresh perspective sits well with Ntumba’s academic background which includes a BCom in marketing and business management, as well as an honours degree in business management.

Addressing an industry-wide challenge

The programme has been designed to help the industry address an increasingly urgent need.

“Every South African business leader will tell you how hard it is to attract and retain great young talent. Our current skills gap is worsening as the disconnect between our educational output and our employment needs grows. This is made all the more challenging when our qualified young talent, that we as a local industry have invested in, are seen as desirable hires by international companies looking for remote staff who are budget-friendly, and skilled,” says Chelsea Owens, business operations director at Incubeta SA and IAB SA Brand Council member. “Initiatives like Front Row are vital. This isn’t about helping individual companies, it’s about addressing industry-wide challenges facing agencies and brands alike in South Africa.”

Owens is a diehard proponent of on-the-job training and says internships are an invaluable part of addressing the skills shortfall.

Ntumba himself joined Incubeta as an intern and credits the company’s supportive environment and commitment to training for helping him develop a strong foundation with a solid understanding of the technology available.

Reflecting on the constant state of flux in the industry, Ntumba sees artificial intelligence as a positive force in digital marketing. “It’s definitely an opportunity. AI tools can increase efficiency and free up time for more valuable work. At Incubeta, new technologies are tested all the time and they are quickly adopted if they prove effective.”

Looking ahead, Ntumba is focused on learning and professional growth. He aspires to reach a strategic management level, and hasn’t dismissed the idea of one day owning his own agency. For now though, he is intent on identifying industry gaps and deepening his expertise, with plans to continue his studies alongside his work.

“Sometimes I think keeping up with all this change is one of our industry’s biggest challenges. Marketing companies need to integrate youth-led creativity into our strategies if we hope to remain relevant and appealing to the younger demographic. This demands that we equip the next generation of marketers with the skills and insight needed for long-term success and is why, as an industry, we should be supporting initiatives like Front Row, and nurturing talent like Daniel,” Owens says.



