Sustainability becomes more urgent as consumers vote with their wallets

Author: Andrew Turner, managing director at Incubeta UK

The driving force behind this shift is a new generation of consumers, particularly Gen Z and even Gen Alpha, who are making purchasing decisions based on a brand's environmental commitment. These consumers don't just want marketing messages; they demand genuine, transparent action. They can quickly detect superficial greenwashing and will vote with their wallets, happy to redirect their spending to brands that demonstrate real environmental responsibility.

A reality, inexorably linked to purchasing decisions

The pace of change has accelerated dramatically in recent years. Climate change is no longer an abstract concept, but a tangible reality that consumers directly connect to their purchasing decisions. This awareness has created a powerful chain reaction. Consumers are demanding sustainability, which in turn pressures businesses to integrate environmental considerations into their core strategies across all departments.

For marketing and sales leaders, this means reimagining how we communicate brand value.

Consumers have grown leery of marketing puffery and only 20% of consumers believe that brands are accurately communicating their sustainability initiatives. Sustainability must be woven into the narrative, not as a marketing tactic, but as a genuine commitment. This requires an holistic approach that goes beyond surface-level messaging to demonstrate real, measurable environmental progress.

Digital marketing a big part of the solution

Digital marketing plays a crucial role in this transformation. Not just as a means to share the green narrative, but as a conduit to reducing the overall marketing carbon footprint. This means optimising digital campaigns to be more energy-efficient, reducing unnecessary digital waste, and creating marketing strategies that consume fewer resources.

Innovative brands are already reaping the rewards by showing how environmental responsibility can become a core part of brand identity. What’s more, the most successful approaches demonstrate that sustainability is not just an ethical obligation, but a business opportunity that can drive innovation and efficiency.

Lean into tech

Technological advancements are providing new tools for sustainable marketing. Advertising platforms are now offering carbon-neutral solutions, and providing detailed emissions data that can be incorporated into corporate sustainability reporting.

Google has also been quick to point out that a digital ad contains trackers, pixels, and snippets of code used for measurement, attribution, and data acquisition that are incredibly CPU-intensive, if set up inefficiently. Fortunately, the company has a number of resources that can help marketers run more efficient departments and campaigns.

Despite the hype, we see artificial intelligence presenting both a challenge and an opportunity. While AI technologies currently consume significant energy, they can also be leveraged to create more targeted, efficient marketing strategies that inherently reduce waste and unnecessary digital consumption.

Savvy brands have a lot to gain by leaning into tech advancements and must partner with their agencies to optimise media plans – not just for performance, but for environmental efficiency.

Craft a sustainability strategy

For business leaders looking to become more sustainable, the path forward involves several key strategies.

First, work with your agencies to conduct a comprehensive audit of your current marketing practices, measuring the carbon footprint of digital campaigns, content production, and overall marketing operations. CMOs should also develop a transparent reporting mechanism that tracks and communicates environmental progress.

Secondly, marketing leaders should invest in technologies and strategies that reduce digital waste. This might mean optimising website performance to reduce energy consumption, creating more efficient digital assets, and finding ways to maximise the use of existing marketing materials. It’s important to consider the entire lifecycle of marketing content, from production to distribution.

Thirdly, marketing leaders must collaborate across the organisation, working within robust ESG (environmental, social, governance) frameworks. This means going beyond marketing to understand the entire supply chain, energy production methods, and overall environmental impact of your business operations.

Finally, marketing leaders must communicate sustainability efforts authentically. Today's consumers value transparency and are sophisticated enough to distinguish between genuine commitment and marketing spin. Be honest about both achievements and ongoing challenges in your sustainability journey.

As we move forward, sustainability will become a critical differentiator. The most successful brands will view sustainability not as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic opportunity for innovation, customer connection, and long-term business success. And marketing leaders have a unique opportunity to drive this transformation, positioning their brands as responsible, forward-thinking organisations that understand the critical importance of environmental stewardship.



