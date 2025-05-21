The call is coming from inside the house. How to overcome silos to fast-track profits

The biggest operational challenge facing today’s marketing leaders isn't creativity or strategy – it's organisational fragmentation. In so many businesses, the traditional walls between creative, media, and tech departments have become more than just departmental boundaries; they've become barriers to meaningful business growth.

Author: Jaco Lintvelt, managing director at Incubeta SA

Most marketing professionals understand the theoretical benefits of integrated marketing approaches. But in a data-driven world, the practical implementation still remains frustratingly elusive. The result is departments operating like isolated fiefdoms, each protecting their budgets and pursuing narrow, department-specific KPIs.

The root of this problem isn't individual competitiveness, but a systemic approach that rewards siloed performance rather than holistic business impact.

Unlocking insights and tech to uncover creative opportunities

Marketing intelligence has emerged as one of the critical tools when it comes to dismantling these barriers. By leveraging data-driven insights, marketing leaders can transform fragmented efforts into a unified, strategic approach.

The key is moving beyond surface-level metrics like reach and engagement, to understanding deeper, more meaningful performance indicators.

Consider the typical marketing measurement approach: teams celebrate reaching millions of people without truly understanding what those impressions mean. Did they shift consumer perception? Drive consideration? Generate meaningful business value? These are the questions that matter.

It’s a brave new world

Taking a brave approach to creative is also a vital part of the solution. Brave creative isn't about wild experimentation, but strategic risk-taking, grounded in consumer understanding. The most powerful creative approaches challenge pre-conceptions, but with a critical caveat: they must be supported by robust data and clear performance metrics.

Brave creative becomes a business value driver when it can demonstrably shift consumer mindsets, challenge existing perceptions, and create meaningful engagement that translates into tangible business outcomes.

For CMOs, this means developing a more holistic view of marketing's impact. It's about understanding how creative strategies intersect with media placement and technological capabilities. It's about creating a unified approach that can demonstrate clear, measurable business value.

Marketing intelligence provides the bridge between innovative thinking and strategic execution. By breaking down data silos, marketing leaders can:

Gain comprehensive insights across creative, media, and tech domains



Identify hidden performance drivers



Make more confident, data-supported decisions



Demonstrate marketing's direct contribution to business growth

De-risking innovation with insight

The most successful organisations will be those that reimagine marketing as a strategic business driver, not just a tactical function. It's about creating a culture of continuous learning, where small, incremental improvements compound into significant business results.

For senior marketing leaders, the message is clear: the time to act is now. Embrace marketing intelligence, break down organisational silos, and transform your marketing function from a cost center to a strategic growth engine.

The most successful brands won't be those with the biggest budgets, but those with the most intelligent approach to marketing.

