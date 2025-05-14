Bookmarks2025 Awards Learner Jury: More than just a seat at the table

The 2025 Bookmark Awards Learner Jury features 18 promising early-career professionals already making an impact in their respective fields.

A powerful collective of up-and-coming talent from across the country, the jury members have been handpicked to sit alongside South Africa’s most influential digital marketers as they assess digital excellence in the country’s leading campaigns.

While they won’t have an impact on the scoring and final outcomes, their involvement marks a bold step towards nurturing young professionals and spotlighting the next generation of visionaries.

The Learner Jury is spread across various judging panels, reflecting the expansive spectrum of the Bookmark Awards.

From Performance Marketing and Marketing Craft to Social, Community & Influencer Marketing, these learners are matched with panels where their fresh perspectives can flourish.

A glimpse into the future of digital

Hamzah Limalia, art director at Machine_, brings sharp creative vision to the Marketers Panel, joined by Chuma Maqanda, content and community manager at McCann Joburg.

The Marketing Craft Panel boasts rising stars like Lauren Gericke from Ogilvy Cape Town and Mukondeleli Munyai from Humanz, both forging paths in digital design and client engagement.

Performance is the name of the game for Yumna Benjamin of Incubeta and Nomonde van Rooyen of Freshive Digital, representing the Performance Marketing Panel.

On the Publishers Panel, Thahasello Mphatsoe and Lwandile Bhengu of Media24 bring newsroom insight and digital strategy to the forefront.

Meanwhile, the always-evolving world of social media is being explored by Sarah-Justine Ward (Clockwork) and Sinegugu Ngwenya (MullenLowe South Africa), who bring fresh energy to the Social, Community & Influencer Marketing Panel.

Representing bold youth voices on the Youth Action Panel, Lindo Myeni (Writers-Bloc) and Hope Zakwe (Simple Black Creative) offer powerful, culturally attuned perspectives.

The Builders Panel features design-forward thinkers like Sydney Wohlman (Rapt Creative) and Aqeelah Kader (Ogilvy One SA), shaping the creative landscapes of tomorrow.

For those pioneering tech and platform innovation, the Innovative Engineers Panel includes Kubashni Govender (GroupM) and Limpho Mokuku (Joe Public), proving that engineering innovation is as creative as it is technical.

Closing the list on a high note, the Special Honours Panel welcomes Neo Molefe (Vodacom) and Inamangwe Mtumtum (Boom Group), two young strategists poised to challenge the status quo.

The next generation of digital leaders

“What makes the Learner Jury stand out is its powerful promise: that the next generation of digital leaders will be seen, heard, and given space to learn in real time from the best in the business.

“This initiative breaks down silos between emerging talent and industry leaders, encouraging meaningful mentorship, professional exposure, and access to invaluable networks,” says Bookmarks Committee lead and MD at Retroviral, Pippa Misplon.

The Bookmark Awards continue to set the pace for industry transformation.

With the Learner Jury programme, they’re sending a clear message: the future of digital excellence doesn’t start in the boardroom, it starts with opportunity and inclusion.

Why this matters

The announcement of the 2025 Learner Jury is a barometer of the future of the industry.

It highlights the importance of diversity and access in shaping South Africa’s digital economy.

It is a reminder that for industry to thrive, it must continually evolve and invest in those who will drive that evolution forward.

The Bookmark Awards aren’t just honouring the best talent, they’re building them.

The IAB Bookmark Awards have long stood as a hallmark of excellence in South Africa’s digital marketing and media landscape.

Known for spotlighting innovation and impact, this premier event continues to evolve, not only honouring established industry giants, but now, more than ever, investing in the leaders of tomorrow.