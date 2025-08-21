Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Layout & Design Sub Editor Durban
- Senior Multimedia Journalist Cape Town
ABC Q2 2025: Newspapers show growth despite closure of Media 24 titles
This is despite the stripping out of the Media 24 titles that closed, which saw paid newspapers registered steep declines year-on-year.
Year on year, the category reflected a 1.5% decline.
There were no member title closures in the quarter, and the ABC welcomed 13 new members to the organisation, mostly in the free newspaper category.
The latest ABC newspaper and magazine circulation figures released today, Thursday, 21 August, show both magazines and newspapers growing by over 3% in the second quarter of 2025.
“In total, magazine and newspaper circulation grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year to 8.5 million, reflecting a much more stable baseline following recent declines and title closures,” says Andrew Gill, president of the ABC in a release.
Daily newspapers
While Dailies showed a decline of 0.5% on the previous quarter and a 14.6% decline on the prior year, after stripping out the closure of Media 24 titles, paid dailies fell by only 2%.
Only four dailies had increases on the previous quarter and only five had increases on the previous year.
The Witness showed a double digit on the previous year, while Cape Argus came close. The Herald had the best increase on the prior quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|50,641
|50,641
|-5.3%
|-5.3%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,613
|645
|27,258
|-6.6%
|6.2%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|15,557
|15,557
|0.4%
|-13.3%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,022
|98
|15,120
|-1.3%
|-3.3%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,810
|2,635
|17,445
|-7.8%
|-12.3%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|12,711
|5,062
|17,773
|-6.9%
|3.7%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,241
|9,739
|20,980
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,700
|573
|10,273
|1.8%
|-2.7%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,530
|2,705
|12,235
|-2.7%
|-6.5%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,527
|2,063
|10,590
|8.7%
|-7.2%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,220
|8,220
|No Submission
|-22.5%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,017
|2,754
|7,771
|-7.9%
|-10.5%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,405
|1,695
|6,100
|0.0%
|13.7%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,047
|15,080
|19,127
|-3.1%
|-5.0%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,681
|2,990
|6,671
|-6.9%
|-5.4%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,170
|4,692
|7,862
|-5.2%
|-0.2%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,500
|5,603
|8,103
|-3.8%
|9.8%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Total
|205,392
|56,334
|261,726
|-0.5%
|-14.6%
Weekly newspapers
The paid Weeklies paid a heavy price for the Media 24 titles’ closure, with a drop of 9% year on year.
Of the eight publications in this category, only one publication, The Voice (non-South African) showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The total decrease on the previous quarter is 2.7% and the decrease on the prior year is 17.1%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Th
|22,755
|2
|22,757
|-8.3%
|-37.7%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|19,888
|19,888
|-5.3%
|-19.3%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|15,526
|50
|15,576
|-11.2%
|-13.7%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|11,538
|3,028
|14,566
|-4.6%
|-8.1%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|9,820
|154
|9,974
|95.9%
|78.8%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|9,029
|1,447
|10,476
|-7.0%
|-5.3%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,165
|108
|5,273
|-11.4%
|-16.2%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|4,339
|105
|4,444
|-9.4%
|-27.6%
|Total
|98,060
|4,894
|102,954
|-2.7%
|-17.1%
Weekend newspapers
The weekend newspapers did not fare any better than the Weeklies, with only two newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and one on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|52,539
|52,539
|-6.0%
|-5.4%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|51,348
|4,437
|55,785
|-4.6%
|-7.9%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|32,350
|635
|32,985
|-6.8%
|-3.0%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|15,187
|2
|15,189
|-11.9%
|-21.0%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|11,946
|100
|12,046
|-6.5%
|-21.3%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|9,209
|2,369
|11,578
|-9.0%
|-20.1%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|7,675
|5,690
|13,365
|-4.6%
|-14.2%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,123
|1,713
|5,836
|0.6%
|16.0%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,321
|4,905
|8,226
|-1.9%
|0.2%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|City Press
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Rapport
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Total
|187,698
|19,851
|207,549
|-6.0%
|-38.8%
Local newspapers
Local newspapers were a bit more positive than the other newspaper categories. Reflecting continued stability, free newspapers posted 2.3% growth year-on-year and a 4.2% increase versus the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|18,900
|21,246
|0.4%
|1.6%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|16,566
|19,330
|2.7%
|13.5%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|15,989
|18,844
|-0.2%
|2.0%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|8,360
|9,484
|2.6%
|18.6%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|5,980
|5,998
|-0.2%
|-0.8%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,812
|10,988
|-0.2%
|2.4%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|4,841
|5,764
|1.5%
|42.6%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|2,711
|3,760
|2.6%
|38.8%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Th
|2,550
|5,294
|-0.3%
|19.8%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|2,171
|3,021
|19.3%
|44.7%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|2,076
|3,046
|5.3%
|22.7%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|1,828
|7,195
|4.3%
|42.8%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|1,515
|5,819
|-2.9%
|-3.7%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|1,112
|3,796
|-12.3%
|4.3%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|1,078
|2,144
|-18.5%
|-11.1%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,060
|2,653
|-2.4%
|16.6%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|925
|1,477
|-3.9%
|-4.3%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|82
|5,461
|1.7%
|-5.9%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|12,685
|3.3%
|-4.4%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|7,479
|-5.1%
|-11.6%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|977
|-6.7%
|-23.9%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,208
|-6.9%
|-7.7%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|780
|7.6%
|-7.9%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,066
|-15.2%
|-17.0%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|607
|-11.4%
|-1.8%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|835
|-1.2%
|-5.2%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|1,277
|-31.1%
|-34.6%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Total
|93,556
|164,234
|-3.0%
|2.2%
Free newspapers
It was a positive quarter for free newspapers as this category increased on the previous quarter and the prior year by 4.2% and 2.3% respectively. All increases were under 10%, except for Corridor Gazette, which had a triple-figure increase on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,181
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Asambeni Taxi Times
|F
|116,700
|New Member
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|85,235
|0.0%
|-4.9%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,009
|0.0%
|-2.8%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,997
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|65,225
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,955
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|55,261
|0.6%
|-8.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|53,998
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,629
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|-0.7%
|-0.7%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|51,100
|0.0%
|-5.8%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,887
|-1.2%
|-0.2%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,835
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,303
|-1.0%
|-0.9%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,484
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|46,214
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|44,985
|0.0%
|-5.0%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Community Newspapers Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,097
|-0.7%
|-0.9%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,140
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,884
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,082
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,469
|-1.0%
|-1.3%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,023
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North
|Wkly, Th
|39,887
|0.1%
|-0.2%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,554
|-0.7%
|-0.8%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,144
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|38,045
|0.1%
|0.8%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,497
|-1.2%
|-1.5%
|Rekord East
|Wkly, Tue
|35,949
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,274
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,901
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,714
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,549
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,975
|-0.5%
|0.2%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,970
|0.0%
|1.1%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|30,690
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,535
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,198
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,113
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,963
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Record Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,757
|0.1%
|4.8%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,754
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,643
|0.1%
|-1.1%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,269
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,061
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Record Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|28,677
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,527
|0.1%
|6.6%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,502
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|27,358
|0.0%
|-10.5%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,153
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,495
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,800
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,288
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,045
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,695
|-1.5%
|-1.5%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|No Submission
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,842
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,952
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,576
|-1.8%
|-1.4%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|20,361
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,297
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Rekord West
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,893
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,872
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,872
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,446
|0.0%
|0.9%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,398
|-0.4%
|1.1%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,297
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,576
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Record Central
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,235
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,203
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,076
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,754
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.0%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,093
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,042
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,180
|-1.8%
|-2.1%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,068
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Alex News
|F
|14,711
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,072
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,059
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,004
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,310
|-1.0%
|-0.3%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|New Member
|The Rep
|Wkly, Mon
|9,991
|0.4%
|-32.4%
|Phethoho Newspaper
|F
|9,980
|New Member
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,800
|-2.0%
|-1.8%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Observer Daller,
|Wkly, Fr
|9,740
|Rebranded
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,665
|0.0%
|449.1%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|7,339
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Reporter
|F
|7,138
|New Member
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Wkly, Wed
|5,822
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|Sivubela Intuthuko
|F
|4,990
|New Member
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Th
|4,990
|0.0%
|5.1%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hamitown Journal
|Mtly
|4,950
|New Member
|The Guard Newspaper
|F
|4,900
|New Member
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,823
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|BT News
|Mtly
|4,633
|New Member
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,557
|-7.7%
|-7.7%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|3,000
|Changed Sector
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,873
|0.0%
|-1.8%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,400
|-3.9%
|-3.9%
|Weekly SA Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|734
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Corridor Express
|F
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Total
|4,627,747
|4.2%
|2.3%
Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity
About Danette BreitenbachDanette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
ABC Q2 2025: All magazine categories show growth 6 hours How GenAI tools can cut mining maintenance costs by 10% 2 days How brands can (successfully) trendjack with these 5 tips 3 days Marketers: Adaptability is no longer optional – it’s essential, here’s why 13 Aug 2025 IAB SA's Front Row delegates for 2025 announced 13 Aug 2025 Small news companies pin hopes on new Google fund, but already there’s controversy 8 Aug 2025