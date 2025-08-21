ABC Q2 2025: Newspapers show growth despite closure of Media 24 titles

After a less-than-positive start in Q1 2025 when all categories declined, the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for newspapers for April to June 2025 (Quarter 2) grew 3.1% in the quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The ABC circulation for newspapers for April to June 2025 grew 3.1% in the quarter compared to the previous quarter (Image: Bizcommunity)

This is despite the stripping out of the Media 24 titles that closed, which saw paid newspapers registered steep declines year-on-year.

Year on year, the category reflected a 1.5% decline.

There were no member title closures in the quarter, and the ABC welcomed 13 new members to the organisation, mostly in the free newspaper category.

The latest ABC newspaper and magazine circulation figures released today, Thursday, 21 August, show both magazines and newspapers growing by over 3% in the second quarter of 2025.

“In total, magazine and newspaper circulation grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year to 8.5 million, reflecting a much more stable baseline following recent declines and title closures,” says Andrew Gill, president of the ABC in a release.

Daily newspapers

While Dailies showed a decline of 0.5% on the previous quarter and a 14.6% decline on the prior year, after stripping out the closure of Media 24 titles, paid dailies fell by only 2%.

Only four dailies had increases on the previous quarter and only five had increases on the previous year.

The Witness showed a double digit on the previous year, while Cape Argus came close. The Herald had the best increase on the prior quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 50,641 50,641 -5.3% -5.3% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 26,613 645 27,258 -6.6% 6.2% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 15,557 15,557 0.4% -13.3% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,022 98 15,120 -1.3% -3.3% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 14,810 2,635 17,445 -7.8% -12.3% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 12,711 5,062 17,773 -6.9% 3.7% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 11,241 9,739 20,980 0.2% 0.9% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,700 573 10,273 1.8% -2.7% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 9,530 2,705 12,235 -2.7% -6.5% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 8,527 2,063 10,590 8.7% -7.2% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 8,220 8,220 No Submission -22.5% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,017 2,754 7,771 -7.9% -10.5% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,405 1,695 6,100 0.0% 13.7% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,047 15,080 19,127 -3.1% -5.0% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,681 2,990 6,671 -6.9% -5.4% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,170 4,692 7,862 -5.2% -0.2% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,500 5,603 8,103 -3.8% 9.8% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Total 205,392 56,334 261,726 -0.5% -14.6%

Weekly newspapers

The paid Weeklies paid a heavy price for the Media 24 titles’ closure, with a drop of 9% year on year.

Of the eight publications in this category, only one publication, The Voice (non-South African) showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The total decrease on the previous quarter is 2.7% and the decrease on the prior year is 17.1%.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Th 22,755 2 22,757 -8.3% -37.7% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 19,888 19,888 -5.3% -19.3% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 15,526 50 15,576 -11.2% -13.7% Post, The Wkly, Wed 11,538 3,028 14,566 -4.6% -8.1% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 9,820 154 9,974 95.9% 78.8% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 9,029 1,447 10,476 -7.0% -5.3% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,165 108 5,273 -11.4% -16.2% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 4,339 105 4,444 -9.4% -27.6% Total 98,060 4,894 102,954 -2.7% -17.1%

Weekend newspapers

The weekend newspapers did not fare any better than the Weeklies, with only two newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and one on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 52,539 52,539 -6.0% -5.4% Sunday Times Wknd 51,348 4,437 55,785 -4.6% -7.9% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 32,350 635 32,985 -6.8% -3.0% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 15,187 2 15,189 -11.9% -21.0% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 11,946 100 12,046 -6.5% -21.3% Sunday World Wknd 9,209 2,369 11,578 -9.0% -20.1% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 7,675 5,690 13,365 -4.6% -14.2% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,123 1,713 5,836 0.6% 16.0% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,321 4,905 8,226 -1.9% 0.2% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat Discontinued City Press Wknd Discontinued Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd Discontinued Rapport Wknd Discontinued Total 187,698 19,851 207,549 -6.0% -38.8%

Local newspapers

Local newspapers were a bit more positive than the other newspaper categories. Reflecting continued stability, free newspapers posted 2.3% growth year-on-year and a 4.2% increase versus the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 18,900 21,246 0.4% 1.6% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 16,566 19,330 2.7% 13.5% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 15,989 18,844 -0.2% 2.0% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 8,360 9,484 2.6% 18.6% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 5,980 5,998 -0.2% -0.8% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,812 10,988 -0.2% 2.4% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 4,841 5,764 1.5% 42.6% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 2,711 3,760 2.6% 38.8% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Th 2,550 5,294 -0.3% 19.8% Courier Wkly, Th 2,171 3,021 19.3% 44.7% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 2,076 3,046 5.3% 22.7% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 1,828 7,195 4.3% 42.8% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 1,515 5,819 -2.9% -3.7% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 1,112 3,796 -12.3% 4.3% Die Pos Wkly, Th 1,078 2,144 -18.5% -11.1% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,060 2,653 -2.4% 16.6% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 925 1,477 -3.9% -4.3% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 82 5,461 1.7% -5.9% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 12,685 3.3% -4.4% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 7,479 -5.1% -11.6% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 977 -6.7% -23.9% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,208 -6.9% -7.7% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 780 7.6% -7.9% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,066 -15.2% -17.0% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 607 -11.4% -1.8% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 835 -1.2% -5.2% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 1,277 -31.1% -34.6% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Rebranded Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th Discontinued Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Total 93,556 164,234 -3.0% 2.2%

Free newspapers

It was a positive quarter for free newspapers as this category increased on the previous quarter and the prior year by 4.2% and 2.3% respectively. All increases were under 10%, except for Corridor Gazette, which had a triple-figure increase on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,181 0.0% 0.0% Asambeni Taxi Times F 116,700 New Member Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,100 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 85,235 0.0% -4.9% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0.0% 0.0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 76,009 0.0% -2.8% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,997 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 65,225 0.0% -4.0% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,800 -0.1% -0.1% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,955 0.2% 0.0% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 55,261 0.6% -8.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 53,998 0.0% -0.3% Kathorus Mail F 53,629 -0.1% -0.3% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0.0% 0.0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 52,700 -0.7% -0.7% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 51,100 0.0% -5.8% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,887 -1.2% -0.2% Thembisan F 49,835 0.3% 0.1% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,303 -1.0% -0.9% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,484 -0.1% 0.1% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 46,214 0.0% -5.6% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 44,985 0.0% -5.0% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,890 0.0% 0.0% Community Newspapers Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,800 -0.1% -0.1% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,097 -0.7% -0.9% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,140 -0.1% 0.1% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,884 -0.2% 0.0% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,082 -0.3% 0.1% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,469 -1.0% -1.3% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,023 0.0% -0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0.0% 0.0% Rekord North Wkly, Th 39,887 0.1% -0.2% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,554 -0.7% -0.8% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 38,144 -0.1% 3.7% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 38,045 0.1% 0.8% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,497 -1.2% -1.5% Rekord East Wkly, Tue 35,949 0.1% -0.1% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,274 -0.1% -0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,901 -0.1% 0.0% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 0.0% 0.0% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,714 0.1% 0.1% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,549 0.0% 0.0% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,975 -0.5% 0.2% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,970 0.0% 1.1% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 30,690 0.0% -2.4% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,535 -0.4% -0.5% Vista Wkly, Th 30,198 0.0% -0.1% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,113 0.0% 0.0% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,963 -0.1% 0.1% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Record Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 0.0% -0.1% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 0.0% -0.1% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 29,757 0.1% 4.8% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,754 0.0% 0.0% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,643 0.1% -1.1% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 29,269 0.0% -5.6% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,061 0.0% 0.0% Record Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 28,677 0.0% -7.2% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 28,527 0.1% 6.6% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,502 0.0% -0.1% Bolander Wkly, Wed 27,358 0.0% -10.5% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,153 0.0% 0.0% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,495 0.1% 0.1% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,800 -0.1% -0.5% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,288 -0.4% -0.2% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,045 0.0% -0.1% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 0.0% 0.0% Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 23,695 -1.5% -1.5% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 No Submission 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,842 -0.1% 0.2% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,952 -0.1% 0.3% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,576 -1.8% -1.4% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 20,361 -0.4% -0.5% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,297 -0.1% 0.0% Rekord West F 20,200 0.0% 0.0% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Bonus Review F 19,893 0.1% 0.0% Express Wkly, Wed 19,872 0.0% -0.2% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,872 0.0% -0.1% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% -0.3% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% -0.3% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 0.0% 0.0% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,446 0.0% 0.9% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,398 -0.4% 1.1% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,297 -0.5% -0.1% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,576 0.0% -0.2% Record Central F 18,500 0.0% 0.0% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,235 0.0% -0.1% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,203 -0.3% -0.4% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,076 -0.3% -0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,754 -0.2% -0.1% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.0% 0.0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,093 0.0% 0.0% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,930 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,042 -0.1% -0.2% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 15,180 -1.8% -2.1% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,068 0.0% -0.1% Alex News F 14,711 -0.5% -0.5% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,072 -0.1% 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,059 -0.1% -0.3% Queensburgh News F 13,004 -0.3% -0.1% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,310 -1.0% -0.3% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,990 0.0% 0.1% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,972 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.0% 0.0% Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa Wkly, Th 10,000 New Member The Rep Wkly, Mon 9,991 0.4% -32.4% Phethoho Newspaper F 9,980 New Member Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 0.0% 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,800 -2.0% -1.8% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Observer Daller, Wkly, Fr 9,740 Rebranded Corridor Gazette F 9,665 0.0% 449.1% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Herrie Wkly, Th 7,339 -2.1% -6.8% Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 0.0% 0.0% The Reporter F 7,138 New Member Capricorn Voice .. Wkly, Wed 5,822 0.0% -1.1% Sivubela Intuthuko F 4,990 New Member Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Th 4,990 0.0% 5.1% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Hamitown Journal Mtly 4,950 New Member The Guard Newspaper F 4,900 New Member Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,823 0.0% -0.1% BT News Mtly 4,633 New Member Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,557 -7.7% -7.7% Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 3,000 Changed Sector Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,873 0.0% -1.8% Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,400 -3.9% -3.9% Weekly SA Mirror Wkly, Fr 734 Observer Express Wkly, Fr Rebranded Corridor Express F Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th Discontinued Total 4,627,747 4.2% 2.3%

Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity