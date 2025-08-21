South Africa
    ABC Q2 2025: Newspapers show growth despite closure of Media 24 titles

    After a less-than-positive start in Q1 2025 when all categories declined, the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for newspapers for April to June 2025 (Quarter 2) grew 3.1% in the quarter compared to the previous quarter.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 Aug 2025
    The ABC circulation for newspapers for April to June 2025 grew 3.1% in the quarter compared to the previous quarter (Image: Bizcommunity)
    The ABC circulation for newspapers for April to June 2025 grew 3.1% in the quarter compared to the previous quarter (Image: Bizcommunity)

    This is despite the stripping out of the Media 24 titles that closed, which saw paid newspapers registered steep declines year-on-year.

    Year on year, the category reflected a 1.5% decline.

    There were no member title closures in the quarter, and the ABC welcomed 13 new members to the organisation, mostly in the free newspaper category.

    The latest ABC newspaper and magazine circulation figures released today, Thursday, 21 August, show both magazines and newspapers growing by over 3% in the second quarter of 2025.

    “In total, magazine and newspaper circulation grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year to 8.5 million, reflecting a much more stable baseline following recent declines and title closures,” says Andrew Gill, president of the ABC in a release.

    Daily newspapers

    While Dailies showed a decline of 0.5% on the previous quarter and a 14.6% decline on the prior year, after stripping out the closure of Media 24 titles, paid dailies fell by only 2%.

    Only four dailies had increases on the previous quarter and only five had increases on the previous year.

    The Witness showed a double digit on the previous year, while Cape Argus came close. The Herald had the best increase on the prior quarter.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat50,64150,641-5.3%-5.3%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr26,61364527,258-6.6%6.2%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat15,55715,5570.4%-13.3%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,0229815,120-1.3%-3.3%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr14,8102,63517,445-7.8%-12.3%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr12,7115,06217,773-6.9%3.7%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr11,2419,73920,9800.2%0.9%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,70057310,2731.8%-2.7%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr9,5302,70512,235-2.7%-6.5%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr8,5272,06310,5908.7%-7.2%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr8,2208,220No Submission-22.5%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,0172,7547,771-7.9%-10.5%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,4051,6956,1000.0%13.7%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,04715,08019,127-3.1%-5.0%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,6812,9906,671-6.9%-5.4%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,1704,6927,862-5.2%-0.2%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,5005,6038,103-3.8%9.8%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Daily SunMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    VolksbladMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Total205,39256,334261,726-0.5%-14.6%

    Weekly newspapers

    The paid Weeklies paid a heavy price for the Media 24 titles’ closure, with a drop of 9% year on year.

    Of the eight publications in this category, only one publication, The Voice (non-South African) showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The total decrease on the previous quarter is 2.7% and the decrease on the prior year is 17.1%.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Th22,755222,757-8.3%-37.7%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th19,88819,888-5.3%-19.3%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th15,5265015,576-11.2%-13.7%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed11,5383,02814,566-4.6%-8.1%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr9,8201549,97495.9%78.8%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat9,0291,44710,476-7.0%-5.3%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th5,1651085,273-11.4%-16.2%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr4,3391054,444-9.4%-27.6%
    Total98,0604,894102,954-2.7%-17.1%

    Weekend newspapers

    The weekend newspapers did not fare any better than the Weeklies, with only two newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and one on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun52,53952,539-6.0%-5.4%
    Sunday TimesWknd51,3484,43755,785-4.6%-7.9%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat32,35063532,985-6.8%-3.0%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat15,187215,189-11.9%-21.0%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun11,94610012,046-6.5%-21.3%
    Sunday WorldWknd9,2092,36911,578-9.0%-20.1%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun7,6755,69013,365-4.6%-14.2%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,1231,7135,8360.6%16.0%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,3214,9058,226-1.9%0.2%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, SatDiscontinued
    City PressWkndDiscontinued
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWkndDiscontinued
    RapportWkndDiscontinued
    Total187,69819,851207,549-6.0%-38.8%

    Local newspapers

    Local newspapers were a bit more positive than the other newspaper categories. Reflecting continued stability, free newspapers posted 2.3% growth year-on-year and a 4.2% increase versus the previous quarter.

    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr18,90021,2460.4%1.6%
    LowvelderWkly, Th16,56619,3302.7%13.5%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr15,98918,844-0.2%2.0%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed8,3609,4842.6%18.6%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed5,9805,998-0.2%-0.8%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,81210,988-0.2%2.4%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th4,8415,7641.5%42.6%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th2,7113,7602.6%38.8%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Th2,5505,294-0.3%19.8%
    CourierWkly, Th2,1713,02119.3%44.7%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th2,0763,0465.3%22.7%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th1,8287,1954.3%42.8%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th1,5155,819-2.9%-3.7%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr1,1123,796-12.3%4.3%
    Die PosWkly, Th1,0782,144-18.5%-11.1%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,0602,653-2.4%16.6%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th9251,477-3.9%-4.3%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th825,4611.7%-5.9%
    African ReporterWkly, Fr12,6853.3%-4.4%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th7,479-5.1%-11.6%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th977-6.7%-23.9%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,208-6.9%-7.7%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th7807.6%-7.9%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,066-15.2%-17.0%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr607-11.4%-1.8%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th835-1.2%-5.2%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th1,277-31.1%-34.6%
    Observer DallerWkly, FrRebranded
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, FrChanged Sector
    Total93,556164,234-3.0%2.2%

    Free newspapers

    It was a positive quarter for free newspapers as this category increased on the previous quarter and the prior year by 4.2% and 2.3% respectively. All increases were under 10%, except for Corridor Gazette, which had a triple-figure increase on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1810.0%0.0%
    Asambeni Taxi TimesF116,700New Member
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,1000.0%0.0%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed85,2350.0%-4.9%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000.0%0.0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,0090.0%-2.8%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9970.0%0.0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed65,2250.0%-4.0%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,800-0.1%-0.1%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,9550.2%0.0%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th55,2610.6%-8.2%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr53,9980.0%-0.3%
    Kathorus MailF53,629-0.1%-0.3%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800.0%0.0%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,700-0.7%-0.7%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed51,1000.0%-5.8%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,887-1.2%-0.2%
    ThembisanF49,8350.3%0.1%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,303-1.0%-0.9%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,484-0.1%0.1%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed46,2140.0%-5.6%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th44,9850.0%-5.0%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,8900.0%0.0%
    Community Newspapers Rising SunWkly, Th44,800-0.1%-0.1%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,097-0.7%-0.9%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,140-0.1%0.1%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,884-0.2%0.0%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,082-0.3%0.1%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,469-1.0%-1.3%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,0230.0%-0.1%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480.0%0.0%
    Rekord NorthWkly, Th39,8870.1%-0.2%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,554-0.7%-0.8%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,144-0.1%3.7%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed38,0450.1%0.8%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,497-1.2%-1.5%
    Rekord EastWkly, Tue35,9490.1%-0.1%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,274-0.1%-0.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,901-0.1%0.0%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000.0%0.0%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,7140.1%0.1%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5490.0%0.0%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,975-0.5%0.2%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,9700.0%1.1%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th30,6900.0%-2.4%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,535-0.4%-0.5%
    VistaWkly, Th30,1980.0%-0.1%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1130.0%0.0%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000.0%0.0%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,963-0.1%0.1%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
    Record MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.0%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9200.0%-0.1%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9200.0%-0.1%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810.0%0.0%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,7570.1%4.8%
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,7540.0%0.0%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,6430.1%-1.1%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,2690.0%-5.6%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0610.0%0.0%
    Record NowetoF28,9500.0%0.0%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th28,6770.0%-7.2%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,5270.1%6.6%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5020.0%-0.1%
    BolanderWkly, Wed27,3580.0%-10.5%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,1530.0%0.0%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,4950.1%0.1%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,800-0.1%-0.5%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,288-0.4%-0.2%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,0450.0%-0.1%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800.0%0.0%
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th23,695-1.5%-1.5%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,980No Submission0.0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,842-0.1%0.2%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,952-0.1%0.3%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,576-1.8%-1.4%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue20,361-0.4%-0.5%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,297-0.1%0.0%
    Rekord WestF20,2000.0%0.0%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    Bonus ReviewF19,8930.1%0.0%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,8720.0%-0.2%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8720.0%-0.1%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500.0%0.0%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%-0.3%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%-0.3%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600.0%0.0%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,4460.0%0.9%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,398-0.4%1.1%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,297-0.5%-0.1%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,5760.0%-0.2%
    Record CentralF18,5000.0%0.0%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,2350.0%-0.1%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,203-0.3%-0.4%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,076-0.3%-0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,754-0.2%-0.1%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.0%0.0%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0930.0%0.0%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9300.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,042-0.1%-0.2%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.0%0.0%
    Weskus NuusF15,180-1.8%-2.1%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,0680.0%-0.1%
    Alex NewsF14,711-0.5%-0.5%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,072-0.1%0.0%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,059-0.1%-0.3%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,004-0.3%-0.1%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,310-1.0%-0.3%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9900.0%0.1%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,9720.0%0.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.0%0.0%
    Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosaWkly, Th10,000New Member
    The RepWkly, Mon9,9910.4%-32.4%
    Phethoho NewspaperF9,980New Member
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850.0%0.0%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,800-2.0%-1.8%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
    Observer Daller,Wkly, Fr9,740Rebranded
    Corridor GazetteF9,6650.0%449.1%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    HerrieWkly, Th7,339-2.1%-6.8%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650.0%0.0%
    The ReporterF7,138New Member
    Capricorn Voice ..Wkly, Wed5,8220.0%-1.1%
    Sivubela IntuthukoF4,990New Member
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Th4,9900.0%5.1%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    Hamitown JournalMtly4,950New Member
    The Guard NewspaperF4,900New Member
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,8230.0%-0.1%
    BT NewsMtly4,633New Member
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,557-7.7%-7.7%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr3,000Changed Sector
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8730.0%-1.8%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,400-3.9%-3.9%
    Weekly SA MirrorWkly, Fr734
    Observer ExpressWkly, FrRebranded
    Corridor ExpressFDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Total4,627,7474.2%2.3%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    ABC, circulation, newspaper circulation, publishing, AUDIT BUREAU OF CIRCULATIONS OF S.A
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
