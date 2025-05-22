ABC Q1 2025: Newspapers off to a lacklustre start

Top stories
Daily Maverick launches a groundbreaking local bureau in Nelson Mandela Bay
Daily Maverick 19 hours
All categories declined from the previous quarter and the prior year, except for local newspapers. That said, the Q1 2025 figures are in keeping with the current trend of slow trickling declines.
Despite nine of the dailies increasing on the previous quarter and on the prior year, the category failed to show an overall increase.
The category declined on the previous quarter by just over 13% and by almost 15% on the prior year.
Four dailies, Daily News, Cape Times, Die Daily Burger and the Sowetan, had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.
Die Daily Burger and Sowetan continued their upward momentum on the previous quarter from Q4 2024.
There were three discontinued and one resignation in the category.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|53,450
|53,450
|1.6%
|-4.9%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|28,182
|991
|29,173
|12.9%
|20.7%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|16,410
|2,520
|18,930
|3.8%
|-6.5%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|15,495
|15,495
|-11.2%
|-16.1%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,227
|98
|15,325
|0.2%
|-3.7%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,306
|5,788
|19,094
|1.1%
|11.0%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,617
|9,323
|20,940
|0.6%
|-6.7%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,928
|159
|10,087
|-5.9%
|0.6%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,855
|2,722
|12,577
|-2.6%
|2.2%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,238
|500
|9,738
|-7.6%
|-2.9%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,140
|3,299
|8,439
|-0.8%
|-3.5%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,578
|1,521
|6,099
|-0.7%
|0.7%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,423
|15,307
|19,730
|-3.2%
|7.0%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,736
|3,427
|7,163
|1.6%
|1.9%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,629
|4,666
|8,295
|6.9%
|9.1%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,837
|5,590
|8,427
|3.9%
|21.3%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|No Submission
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Total
|207,051
|55,911
|262,962
|-13.2%
|-14.6%
Only three weeklies improved on the previous quarter and one on the prior year, so the category saw a decrease in total of almost eight percent from the previous quarter and nearly 19% on the prior year.
This was in line with the last quarter of 2024.
Daily Maverick did not increase on the previous quarter as it did oin Q4 2024, but did show an increase on the prior year, further building on its increase on the prior year in Q4 2024.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Th
|24,811
|2
|24,813
|-26.1%
|-40.5%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|21,010
|21,010
|1.7%
|-15.4%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|17,500
|41
|17,541
|-3.1%
|-5.8%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|11,998
|3,274
|15,272
|-2.8%
|-3.9%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|9,829
|1,439
|11,268
|-5.8%
|4.1%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,788
|163
|5,951
|26.4%
|-3.4%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|5,091
|5,091
|-5.2%
|-11.8%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|4,904
|4,904
|0.1%
|-18.9%
|Total
|100,931
|4,919
|105,850
|-7.9%
|-18.5%
Everyone loves the weekend, but the love was not showing as the weekend category took a dip on the previous quarter and prior year in total, with losses of almost 29% and 39% respectively.
The decline on the previous quarter was substantially bigger than the loss in Q4 2024 of seven percent. The prior year loss is also an increase on the 18% loss in Q4 2024.
Only two weekend papers increased on the previous quarter and prior year, while six were up on the quarter and three on the prior year.
There were four discontinuations, two resignations, and one ceased publication.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|55,909
|55,909
|0.1%
|-3.3%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|54,107
|4,379
|58,486
|2.3%
|-3.7%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|34,769
|634
|35,403
|7.8%
|0.2%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|19,054
|2
|19,056
|6.4%
|-3.9%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,782
|100
|12,882
|2.3%
|-2.1%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|10,121
|2,600
|12,721
|-4.2%
|-15.6%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|8,083
|5,927
|14,010
|-9.5%
|-11.8%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,096
|1,707
|5,803
|-1.1%
|3.3%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,627
|4,762
|8,389
|3.2%
|19.2%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|City Press
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Rapport
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Total
|202,548
|20,111
|222,659
|-28.8%
|-38.7%
It was up to local newspapers to provide some relief for the overall sector, with a total increase on the previous quarter of almost five percent and on the prior year, nearly four percent.
With 15 local newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and prior year, and 21 on the previous quarter and 17 on the prior year, it is not surprising that the category had a positive upswing.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|12,276
|12,276
|-7.5%
|-8.5%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|7,881
|7,881
|-3.9%
|-6.9%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,544
|1,357
|6,901
|14.0%
|38.3%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,278
|92
|5,370
|-6.9%
|-11.5%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,196
|5,812
|11,008
|0.6%
|2.4%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|4,262
|1,730
|5,992
|2.1%
|-5.2%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,447
|3,447
|5.7%
|-5.3%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|3,440
|15,448
|18,888
|1.0%
|1.4%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,138
|1,189
|4,327
|31.4%
|17.9%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Th
|3,077
|2,232
|5,309
|25.0%
|13.4%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|3,046
|15,776
|18,822
|2.6%
|11.3%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|2,943
|18,213
|21,156
|1.4%
|0.3%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|1,853
|1,853
|40.8%
|-31.4%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,722
|997
|2,719
|24.3%
|13.4%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|1,476
|1,155
|2,631
|No Submission
|9.1%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,358
|7,888
|9,246
|3.1%
|19.0%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,257
|1,257
|3.5%
|-9.8%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,047
|1,047
|10.8%
|-17.8%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|845
|845
|-14.1%
|-4.5%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|831
|766
|1,597
|6.1%
|1.8%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|793
|4,887
|5,680
|7.6%
|37.2%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|787
|1,746
|2,533
|9.1%
|26.7%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|725
|725
|-10.9%
|-10.7%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|685
|685
|6.2%
|-21.5%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|632
|3,032
|3,664
|18.0%
|34.7%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|621
|916
|1,537
|2.3%
|0.8%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|337
|2,555
|2,892
|-1.1%
|16.5%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|23
|5,988
|6,011
|0%
|-0.5%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|3,000
|3,000
|7.4%
|9.4%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Total
|74,520
|94,779
|169,299
|4.6%
|3.8%
For some time, this category's distinguishing characteristic has been its lack of movement, no movement or small incremental movements.
This quarter is no exception, however, the total decrease on the previous quarter and on the prior year is over 16%.
In the category, increases on the previous quarter were shown by 41 newspapers, with 33 increasing on the prior year.
Five were discontinued, two had no submission, and one resigned.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,197
|0%
|0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0%
|0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0%
|0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|85,235
|-2.1%
|-4.9%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0%
|0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,009
|-1.2%
|-2.8%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,998
|0%
|0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|65,225
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0%
|0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.1%
|0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,864
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0%
|0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|54,952
|-0.3%
|-8.7%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,016
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,702
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0%
|0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.7%
|0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|51,100
|-2.5%
|-5.8%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,484
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,679
|0.6%
|0.1%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,804
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,522
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|46,214
|-2.4%
|-5.6%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|44,985
|-2.1%
|-5.0%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0%
|0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.1%
|0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,409
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,199
|0%
|0%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,954
|0.1%
|0%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0%
|0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,207
|0%
|0.9%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0%
|0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0%
|0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,883
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,039
|-0.1%
|-4.2%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0%
|0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,848
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,827
|0%
|0.2%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,176
|0.1%
|3.6%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|38,023
|0.3%
|0.8%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,924
|-0.5%
|0.1%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|35,927
|0.1%
|0%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,293
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0%
|0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,921
|0.1%
|0%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0%
|0.9%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0%
|0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,688
|0%
|0.1%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,551
|0%
|-0.1%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0%
|0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|31,128
|0.1%
|1.5%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,970
|0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|30,690
|-1.0%
|-2.4%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,648
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,213
|-0.1%
|-14.3%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,125
|0%
|-0.2%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0%
|0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|30,000
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0%
|0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0%
|0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0%
|0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|6.7%
|-0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|8.2%
|-0.1%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0%
|0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0%
|0%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,747
|0%
|0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,717
|0.1%
|4.8%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,623
|-0.8%
|-1.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,269
|-2.4%
|-5.6%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,072
|0%
|-3.3%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0%
|0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|28,677
|-3.1%
|-7.2%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,507
|0.5%
|6.9%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0%
|0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,503
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|27,358
|-4.7%
|-10.5%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,153
|0%
|0.1%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,481
|0%
|0%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,831
|0.2%
|-0.8%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,390
|0.6%
|-0.3%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0%
|0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0%
|0%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,053
|-0.1%
|-22.5%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|24,046
|-0.6%
|-0.7%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0%
|0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0%
|0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0%
|0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,872
|0.1%
|-0.8%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,982
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,959
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|20,453
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,311
|0%
|0%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|0%
|0%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0%
|0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0%
|0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0%
|0%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,883
|0%
|0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,873
|0%
|-0.6%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,873
|0%
|0.5%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.3%
|0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.3%
|0%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0%
|0%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0%
|0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,481
|0.6%
|-2.5%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,446
|1.0%
|1.2%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,393
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,584
|-0.2%
|-2.6%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0%
|0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,255
|-1.1%
|-0.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,239
|0%
|0%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,125
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,781
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0%
|0%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,095
|0%
|0%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0%
|0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,053
|-0.1%
|-6.0%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,464
|-0.9%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,075
|-0.4%
|-1.8%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0%
|0%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,086
|0%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,075
|-0.2%
|0%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,047
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,435
|0.4%
|0.7%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0%
|0.5%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0%
|0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0%
|0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,997
|0.2%
|0%
|The Rep
|Wkly, Mon
|9,951
|1.4%
|-32.8%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0%
|0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0%
|0%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,665
|449.1%
|449.1%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0%
|0%
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|7,715
|0%
|0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|7,500
|-13.6%
|-26.9%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0%
|0%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Wkly, Wed
|5,822
|0%
|-1.1%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Th
|4,990
|0.1%
|5.1%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0%
|0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|0%
|0%
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,824
|13.4%
|-0.2%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,873
|0%
|-0.3%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,499
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|No Submission
|Corridor Express
|F
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Total
|4,442,597
|-16.4%
|-16.1%
Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity
