    Marketing & Media Newspapers

    ABC Q1 2025: Newspapers off to a lacklustre start

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) has released the circulation figures for Quarter 1 2025 for newspapers, showing a lacklustre start to the year.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    22 May 2025
    The ABC Q1 2025 circulation figures for newspapers have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity
    All categories declined from the previous quarter and the prior year, except for local newspapers. That said, the Q1 2025 figures are in keeping with the current trend of slow trickling declines.

    Daily newspapers

    Despite nine of the dailies increasing on the previous quarter and on the prior year, the category failed to show an overall increase.

    The category declined on the previous quarter by just over 13% and by almost 15% on the prior year.

    Four dailies, Daily News, Cape Times, Die Daily Burger and the Sowetan, had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Die Daily Burger and Sowetan continued their upward momentum on the previous quarter from Q4 2024.

    There were three discontinued and one resignation in the category.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat53,45053,4501.6%-4.9%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr28,18299129,17312.9%20.7%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr16,4102,52018,9303.8%-6.5%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat15,49515,495-11.2%-16.1%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,2279815,3250.2%-3.7%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr13,3065,78819,0941.1%11.0%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr11,6179,32320,9400.6%-6.7%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,92815910,087-5.9%0.6%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr9,8552,72212,577-2.6%2.2%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,2385009,738-7.6%-2.9%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,1403,2998,439-0.8%-3.5%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,5781,5216,099-0.7%0.7%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,42315,30719,730-3.2%7.0%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,7363,4277,1631.6%1.9%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,6294,6668,2956.9%9.1%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,8375,5908,4273.9%21.3%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-FrNo Submission
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Daily SunMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    VolksbladMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Total207,05155,911262,962-13.2%-14.6%

    Weekly newspapers

    Only three weeklies improved on the previous quarter and one on the prior year, so the category saw a decrease in total of almost eight percent from the previous quarter and nearly 19% on the prior year.

    This was in line with the last quarter of 2024.

    Daily Maverick did not increase on the previous quarter as it did oin Q4 2024, but did show an increase on the prior year, further building on its increase on the prior year in Q4 2024.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Th24,811224,813-26.1%-40.5%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th21,01021,0101.7%-15.4%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th17,5004117,541-3.1%-5.8%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed11,9983,27415,272-2.8%-3.9%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat9,8291,43911,268-5.8%4.1%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th5,7881635,95126.4%-3.4%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr5,0915,091-5.2%-11.8%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr4,9044,9040.1%-18.9%
    Total100,9314,919105,850-7.9%-18.5%

    Weekend newspapers

    Everyone loves the weekend, but the love was not showing as the weekend category took a dip on the previous quarter and prior year in total, with losses of almost 29% and 39% respectively.

    The decline on the previous quarter was substantially bigger than the loss in Q4 2024 of seven percent. The prior year loss is also an increase on the 18% loss in Q4 2024.

    Only two weekend papers increased on the previous quarter and prior year, while six were up on the quarter and three on the prior year.

    There were four discontinuations, two resignations, and one ceased publication.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun55,90955,9090.1%-3.3%
    Sunday TimesWknd54,1074,37958,4862.3%-3.7%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat34,76963435,4037.8%0.2%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat19,054219,0566.4%-3.9%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun12,78210012,8822.3%-2.1%
    Sunday WorldWknd10,1212,60012,721-4.2%-15.6%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun8,0835,92714,010-9.5%-11.8%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,0961,7075,803-1.1%3.3%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,6274,7628,3893.2%19.2%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, SatResigned
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, SatResigned
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, SatDiscontinued
    City PressWkndDiscontinued
    RapportWkndDiscontinued
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWkndCeased publishing
    Total202,54820,111222,659-28.8%-38.7%

    Local newspapers

    It was up to local newspapers to provide some relief for the overall sector, with a total increase on the previous quarter of almost five percent and on the prior year, nearly four percent.

    With 15 local newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and prior year, and 21 on the previous quarter and 17 on the prior year, it is not surprising that the category had a positive upswing.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr12,27612,276-7.5%-8.5%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th7,8817,881-3.9%-6.9%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,5441,3576,90114.0%38.3%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,278925,370-6.9%-11.5%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,1965,81211,0080.6%2.4%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th4,2621,7305,9922.1%-5.2%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,4473,4475.7%-5.3%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr3,44015,44818,8881.0%1.4%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr3,1381,1894,32731.4%17.9%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Th3,0772,2325,30925.0%13.4%
    LowvelderWkly, Th3,04615,77618,8222.6%11.3%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr2,94318,21321,1561.4%0.3%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th1,8531,85340.8%-31.4%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,7229972,71924.3%13.4%
    Die PosWkly, Th1,4761,1552,631No Submission9.1%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,3587,8889,2463.1%19.0%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,2571,2573.5%-9.8%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,0471,04710.8%-17.8%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th845845-14.1%-4.5%
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr8317661,5976.1%1.8%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th7934,8875,6807.6%37.2%
    CourierWkly, Th7871,7462,5339.1%26.7%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th725725-10.9%-10.7%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr6856856.2%-21.5%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th6323,0323,66418.0%34.7%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th6219161,5372.3%0.8%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th3372,5552,892-1.1%16.5%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed235,9886,0110%-0.5%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr3,0003,0007.4%9.4%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Total74,52094,779169,2994.6%3.8%

    Free newspapers

    For some time, this category's distinguishing characteristic has been its lack of movement, no movement or small incremental movements.

    This quarter is no exception, however, the total decrease on the previous quarter and on the prior year is over 16%.

    In the category, increases on the previous quarter were shown by 41 newspapers, with 33 increasing on the prior year.

    Five were discontinued, two had no submission, and one resigned.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1970%0%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,1000%0%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800%0%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed85,235-2.1%-4.9%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000%0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,009-1.2%-2.8%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9980%0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed65,225-1.7%-4.0%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,9800%0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8600.1%0%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,864-0.2%-0.5%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800%0%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th54,952-0.3%-8.7%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,0160.1%0.1%
    Kathorus MailF53,7020.2%-0.3%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800%0%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue53,0500.7%0%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed51,100-2.5%-5.8%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed50,4840.6%0.7%
    ThembisanF49,6790.6%0.1%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,8040.5%0.6%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,5220.1%0.3%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed46,214-2.4%-5.6%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th44,985-2.1%-5.0%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,8900%0%
    Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,8500.1%0%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,4090.2%0.4%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,1990%0%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,9540.1%0%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600%0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,2070%0.9%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800%0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800%0%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,883-0.5%-0.4%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,039-0.1%-4.2%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480%0%
    Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,848-0.2%-0.3%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,8270%0.2%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,1760.1%3.6%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed38,0230.3%0.8%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,924-0.5%0.1%
    Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue35,9270.1%0%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,293-0.1%-0.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,9800%0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,9210.1%0%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000%0.9%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000%0%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,6880%0.1%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5510%-0.1%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600%0%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue31,1280.1%1.5%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,9700%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th30,690-1.0%-2.4%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,648-0.2%-0.3%
    VistaWkly, Th30,213-0.1%-14.3%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1250%-0.2%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000%0%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed30,0000.1%0.3%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560%0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520%0%
    Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500%0%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9206.7%-0.1%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9208.2%-0.1%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000%0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810%0%
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,7470%0%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,7170.1%4.8%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,623-0.8%-1.0%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,269-2.4%-5.6%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0720%-3.3%
    Rekord NowetoF28,9500%0%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th28,677-3.1%-7.2%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,5070.5%6.9%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000%0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5030.1%0.2%
    BolanderWkly, Wed27,358-4.7%-10.5%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,1530%0.1%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,4810%0%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,8310.2%-0.8%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,3900.6%-0.3%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000%0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000%0%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,053-0.1%-22.5%
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th24,046-0.6%-0.7%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800%0%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000%0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000%0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,8720.1%-0.8%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,9820.6%0.4%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,9590.2%0.8%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue20,453-0.3%-0.1%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,3110%0%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,2000%0%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000%0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000%0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000%0%
    Bonus ReviewF19,8830%0%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,8730%-0.6%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8730%0.5%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8500.3%0%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8500.3%0%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500%0%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600%0%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,4810.6%-2.5%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,4461.0%1.2%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,3930.2%0.3%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,584-0.2%-2.6%
    Rekord Central/SentraalF18,5000%0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,255-1.1%-0.1%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,2390%0%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,1250.1%0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7810.2%0.5%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150%0%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0950%0%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9300%0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,053-0.1%-6.0%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880%
    Weskus NuusF15,464-0.9%-0.5%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,075-0.4%-1.8%
    Alex NewsF14,7900%0%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0860%0.1%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,075-0.2%0%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,0470.7%0.7%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,4350.4%0.7%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9900%0.5%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,9720%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460%0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900%0%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,9970.2%0%
    The RepWkly, Mon9,9511.4%-32.8%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850%0%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950%0%
    Corridor GazetteF9,665449.1%449.1%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250%0%
    Observer ExpressWkly, Fr7,7150%0%
    HerrieWkly, Th7,500-13.6%-26.9%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800%0%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650%0%
    Capricorn Voice ..Wkly, Wed5,8220%-1.1%
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Th4,9900.1%5.1%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600%0%
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,9370%0%
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,82413.4%-0.2%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8730%-0.3%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,4990.1%0.1%
    Maluti NewsWkly, FrResigned
    Vuk'uzenzeleMtlyNo Submission
    Xpress TimesWkly, WedNo Submission
    Corridor ExpressFDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Total4,442,597-16.4%-16.1%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
