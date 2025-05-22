ABC Q1 2025: Newspapers off to a lacklustre start

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) has released the circulation figures for Quarter 1 2025 for newspapers, showing a lacklustre start to the year.

All categories declined from the previous quarter and the prior year, except for local newspapers. That said, the Q1 2025 figures are in keeping with the current trend of slow trickling declines.

Daily newspapers

Despite nine of the dailies increasing on the previous quarter and on the prior year, the category failed to show an overall increase.

The category declined on the previous quarter by just over 13% and by almost 15% on the prior year.

Four dailies, Daily News, Cape Times, Die Daily Burger and the Sowetan, had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Die Daily Burger and Sowetan continued their upward momentum on the previous quarter from Q4 2024.

There were three discontinued and one resignation in the category.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 53,450 53,450 1.6% -4.9% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 28,182 991 29,173 12.9% 20.7% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 16,410 2,520 18,930 3.8% -6.5% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 15,495 15,495 -11.2% -16.1% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,227 98 15,325 0.2% -3.7% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 13,306 5,788 19,094 1.1% 11.0% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 11,617 9,323 20,940 0.6% -6.7% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,928 159 10,087 -5.9% 0.6% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 9,855 2,722 12,577 -2.6% 2.2% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,238 500 9,738 -7.6% -2.9% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,140 3,299 8,439 -0.8% -3.5% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,578 1,521 6,099 -0.7% 0.7% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,423 15,307 19,730 -3.2% 7.0% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,736 3,427 7,163 1.6% 1.9% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,629 4,666 8,295 6.9% 9.1% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,837 5,590 8,427 3.9% 21.3% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Total 207,051 55,911 262,962 -13.2% -14.6%

Weekly newspapers

Only three weeklies improved on the previous quarter and one on the prior year, so the category saw a decrease in total of almost eight percent from the previous quarter and nearly 19% on the prior year.

This was in line with the last quarter of 2024.

Daily Maverick did not increase on the previous quarter as it did oin Q4 2024, but did show an increase on the prior year, further building on its increase on the prior year in Q4 2024.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Th 24,811 2 24,813 -26.1% -40.5% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 21,010 21,010 1.7% -15.4% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 17,500 41 17,541 -3.1% -5.8% Post, The Wkly, Wed 11,998 3,274 15,272 -2.8% -3.9% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 9,829 1,439 11,268 -5.8% 4.1% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,788 163 5,951 26.4% -3.4% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 5,091 5,091 -5.2% -11.8% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 4,904 4,904 0.1% -18.9% Total 100,931 4,919 105,850 -7.9% -18.5%

Weekend newspapers

Everyone loves the weekend, but the love was not showing as the weekend category took a dip on the previous quarter and prior year in total, with losses of almost 29% and 39% respectively.

The decline on the previous quarter was substantially bigger than the loss in Q4 2024 of seven percent. The prior year loss is also an increase on the 18% loss in Q4 2024.

Only two weekend papers increased on the previous quarter and prior year, while six were up on the quarter and three on the prior year.

There were four discontinuations, two resignations, and one ceased publication.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 55,909 55,909 0.1% -3.3% Sunday Times Wknd 54,107 4,379 58,486 2.3% -3.7% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 34,769 634 35,403 7.8% 0.2% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 19,054 2 19,056 6.4% -3.9% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 12,782 100 12,882 2.3% -2.1% Sunday World Wknd 10,121 2,600 12,721 -4.2% -15.6% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 8,083 5,927 14,010 -9.5% -11.8% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,096 1,707 5,803 -1.1% 3.3% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,627 4,762 8,389 3.2% 19.2% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat Resigned Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat Discontinued City Press Wknd Discontinued Rapport Wknd Discontinued Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd Ceased publishing Total 202,548 20,111 222,659 -28.8% -38.7%

Local newspapers

It was up to local newspapers to provide some relief for the overall sector, with a total increase on the previous quarter of almost five percent and on the prior year, nearly four percent.

With 15 local newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and prior year, and 21 on the previous quarter and 17 on the prior year, it is not surprising that the category had a positive upswing.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 12,276 12,276 -7.5% -8.5% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 7,881 7,881 -3.9% -6.9% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,544 1,357 6,901 14.0% 38.3% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,278 92 5,370 -6.9% -11.5% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,196 5,812 11,008 0.6% 2.4% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 4,262 1,730 5,992 2.1% -5.2% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,447 3,447 5.7% -5.3% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 3,440 15,448 18,888 1.0% 1.4% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,138 1,189 4,327 31.4% 17.9% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Th 3,077 2,232 5,309 25.0% 13.4% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 3,046 15,776 18,822 2.6% 11.3% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 2,943 18,213 21,156 1.4% 0.3% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 1,853 1,853 40.8% -31.4% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,722 997 2,719 24.3% 13.4% Die Pos Wkly, Th 1,476 1,155 2,631 No Submission 9.1% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 1,358 7,888 9,246 3.1% 19.0% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,257 1,257 3.5% -9.8% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,047 1,047 10.8% -17.8% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 845 845 -14.1% -4.5% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 831 766 1,597 6.1% 1.8% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 793 4,887 5,680 7.6% 37.2% Courier Wkly, Th 787 1,746 2,533 9.1% 26.7% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 725 725 -10.9% -10.7% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 685 685 6.2% -21.5% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 632 3,032 3,664 18.0% 34.7% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 621 916 1,537 2.3% 0.8% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 337 2,555 2,892 -1.1% 16.5% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 23 5,988 6,011 0% -0.5% Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 3,000 3,000 7.4% 9.4% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th Discontinued Total 74,520 94,779 169,299 4.6% 3.8%

Free newspapers

For some time, this category's distinguishing characteristic has been its lack of movement, no movement or small incremental movements.

This quarter is no exception, however, the total decrease on the previous quarter and on the prior year is over 16%.

In the category, increases on the previous quarter were shown by 41 newspapers, with 33 increasing on the prior year.

Five were discontinued, two had no submission, and one resigned.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,197 0% 0% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,100 0% 0% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0% 0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 85,235 -2.1% -4.9% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0% 0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 76,009 -1.2% -2.8% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,998 0% 0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 65,225 -1.7% -4.0% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 0% 0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 0.1% 0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,864 -0.2% -0.5% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0% 0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 54,952 -0.3% -8.7% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,016 0.1% 0.1% Kathorus Mail F 53,702 0.2% -0.3% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0% 0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 53,050 0.7% 0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 51,100 -2.5% -5.8% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 50,484 0.6% 0.7% Thembisan F 49,679 0.6% 0.1% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,804 0.5% 0.6% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,522 0.1% 0.3% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 46,214 -2.4% -5.6% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 44,985 -2.1% -5.0% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,890 0% 0% Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,850 0.1% 0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,409 0.2% 0.4% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,199 0% 0% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,954 0.1% 0% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0% 0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,207 0% 0.9% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0% 0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0% 0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,883 -0.5% -0.4% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,039 -0.1% -4.2% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0% 0% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,848 -0.2% -0.3% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,827 0% 0.2% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 38,176 0.1% 3.6% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 38,023 0.3% 0.8% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,924 -0.5% 0.1% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 35,927 0.1% 0% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,293 -0.1% -0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 0% 0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,921 0.1% 0% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 0% 0.9% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0% 0% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,688 0% 0.1% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,551 0% -0.1% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0% 0% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 31,128 0.1% 1.5% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,970 0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 30,690 -1.0% -2.4% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,648 -0.2% -0.3% Vista Wkly, Th 30,213 -0.1% -14.3% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,125 0% -0.2% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0% 0% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 30,000 0.1% 0.3% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0% 0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0% 0% Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0% 0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 6.7% -0.1% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 8.2% -0.1% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0% 0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 0% 0% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,747 0% 0% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 29,717 0.1% 4.8% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,623 -0.8% -1.0% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 29,269 -2.4% -5.6% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,072 0% -3.3% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 0% 0% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 28,677 -3.1% -7.2% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 28,507 0.5% 6.9% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0% 0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,503 0.1% 0.2% Bolander Wkly, Wed 27,358 -4.7% -10.5% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,153 0% 0.1% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,481 0% 0% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,831 0.2% -0.8% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,390 0.6% -0.3% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0% 0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0% 0% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,053 -0.1% -22.5% Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 24,046 -0.6% -0.7% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 0% 0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0% 0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0% 0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,872 0.1% -0.8% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,982 0.6% 0.4% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,959 0.2% 0.8% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 20,453 -0.3% -0.1% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,311 0% 0% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,200 0% 0% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 0% 0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0% 0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0% 0% Bonus Review F 19,883 0% 0% Express Wkly, Wed 19,873 0% -0.6% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,873 0% 0.5% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.3% 0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.3% 0% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0% 0% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 0% 0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,481 0.6% -2.5% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,446 1.0% 1.2% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,393 0.2% 0.3% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,584 -0.2% -2.6% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,500 0% 0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,255 -1.1% -0.1% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,239 0% 0% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,125 0.1% 0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,781 0.2% 0.5% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0% 0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,095 0% 0% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,930 0% 0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,053 -0.1% -6.0% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0% Weskus Nuus F 15,464 -0.9% -0.5% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,075 -0.4% -1.8% Alex News F 14,790 0% 0% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,086 0% 0.1% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,075 -0.2% 0% Queensburgh News F 13,047 0.7% 0.7% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,435 0.4% 0.7% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,990 0% 0.5% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,972 0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0% 0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0% 0% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,997 0.2% 0% The Rep Wkly, Mon 9,951 1.4% -32.8% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 0% 0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0% 0% Corridor Gazette F 9,665 449.1% 449.1% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0% 0% Observer Express Wkly, Fr 7,715 0% 0% Herrie Wkly, Th 7,500 -13.6% -26.9% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0% 0% Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 0% 0% Capricorn Voice .. Wkly, Wed 5,822 0% -1.1% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Th 4,990 0.1% 5.1% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0% 0% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,937 0% 0% Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,824 13.4% -0.2% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,873 0% -0.3% Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,499 0.1% 0.1% Maluti News Wkly, Fr Resigned Vuk'uzenzele Mtly No Submission Xpress Times Wkly, Wed No Submission Corridor Express F Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th Discontinued Total 4,442,597 -16.4% -16.1%

