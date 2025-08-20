South Africa
    Joe Public and their clients recognised at 2025 Bookmark Awards

    Joe’s partnerships with Chicken Licken, Nedbank and Amnesty International South Africa saw them take home 15 awards at the Bookmark Awards, which showcase digital innovation and excellence.
    Issued by Joe Public
    20 Aug 2025
    Xolisa Dyeshana, the chief creative officer at Joe Public, said: “We set bold goals every year. It’s incredibly rewarding to see those ambitions come to life through work that makes a real impact, creatively and commercially.”

    The award-winning campaigns were from various categories, reflecting a shared commitment with clients to build brands that lead in the digital age.

    Group chief creative officer at Joe Public, Pepe Marais added: “It’s about creating work that works. Well done to our Joes, our clients and all the winners."

    The Bookmark Awards have recognised innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in South African digital media for over 15 years. Joe Public remains committed to its purpose of growing its people, clients, and the world through the greatness of creativity.

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Let's do Biz