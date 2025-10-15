Joe Public named Agency of the Year at 2025 Loerie Awards

Joe Public is proud of its clients, people and partners who were recognised at the 2025 Loerie Awards.

The awarded work celebrates the creativity and collaboration between the agency and its brands, including Chicken Licken®, Nedbank, Flying Fish, Castle Milk Stout, Cell C, and Uber.

Chicken Licken® was awarded 20 Loeries, including a Grand Prix for Performance Craft for actor Phila Mazibuko, together with Giant Films, which saw Chicken Licken® named Brand of the Year, reclaiming its top spot in the industry against fierce competition.

Nedbank has consistently been climbing the creative rankings over the years, and again delivered a spectacular performance. The brand was awarded seven Loeries, which included a Campaign Gold Loerie and a Gold Loerie for Craft Writing for its Hard-Working Professionals campaign for the Nedbank Platinum Credit Card.

The South African Breweries was also recognised for the calibre of their creative campaigns for Flying Fish and Castle Milk Stout, resulting in one Gold, three Silvers and one Bronze Loerie.

Cell C joined other clients on this creative journey, with the brand winning two Bronze Loeries.

Joe Public Cape Town’s client, Uber, was also awarded a Campaign Bronze Loerie for “It’s so good you’ll find a reason” films.

Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, says: “It’ a privilege to be trusted to the degree that we get to do what we love on a daily basis, using the power of creativity to grow the brands that we serve. I may not have nails left, but I am grateful nevertheless.”

For the full list of winners and the official 2025 rankings, visit the Loeries website.




