From shelf to screen: dentsu SA leads South Africa’s retail media revolution
Retail media in context
Globally, retail media is already a well-established growth driver. In South Africa, the sector is at an earlier stage, but momentum is building as major retailers develop their own advertising platforms. Takealot, Amazon, Pick n Pay’s asap! and Checkers Sixty60 have all introduced new tools ranging from self-service buying to advanced reporting that enable advertisers to better understand and influence consumer behaviour. For brands, this means more transparent data, closed-loop measurement, and access to audiences with strong purchase intent.
Execution with agility
The South African retail media market has expanded considerably over the past year, with new formats and entrants emerging. Dentsu SA has built its approach around adaptability: testing, learning and refining campaigns in real time. This allows the team to respond quickly to platform developments and adjust investment strategies in line with performance data, giving clients confidence that budgets are being applied effectively.
Agnostic platform expertise
Each retailer ecosystem is different. Dentsu SA has deliberately invested in training teams across multiple platforms, from Takealot’s Sponsored Product Ads and Amazon’s Display formats to Sixty60’s early-stage advertising solutions. By avoiding single-platform dependency, the agency ensures that campaigns are designed around client objectives and performance indicators, not limited by the technology available in one environment.
Grocery in the spotlight
The introduction of Sponsored Search on Sixty60 is an important step for South Africa’s online grocery market. For the first time, brands can reach app-based shoppers at the point of purchase, reinforcing category presence and extending their ‘share of shelf’ in a highly targeted way.
Unlike broader marketplaces, grocery presents its own set of challenges. Shopper missions, product frequency and perishability all influence campaign design. Dentsu SA’s teams are building tailored strategies that reflect these dynamics, ensuring that brands can both defend existing positions and identify new opportunities.
Looking ahead
South Africa’s retail landscape is evolving at speed, and retail media will play an increasingly central role in shaping how brands engage consumers. Dentsu SA is committed to guiding clients through this change: drawing on its knowledge of local market conditions and the strength of a global network.
Rather than waiting for the market to mature, dentsu SA is working with retailers and brands to accelerate it. By combining data insight, platform expertise and clear strategic thinking, the agency is helping to set the standards for retail media in South Africa.
About Daniel MalanDaniel Malan is commerce lead (retail media) at dentsu SA.
