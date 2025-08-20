Vodacom appoints Waldi Wepener to lead Western Cape operations
Wepener will be responsible for overseeing operations in the province, driving business growth and strengthening Vodacom’s stakeholder engagement, with a focus on expanding digital inclusion.
“I am extremely excited to take on this position and build on the milestones Vodacom has achieved in the Western Cape. Over the past year, we have expanded 5G and 4G connectivity and upgraded infrastructure to improve network quality, capacity and reach. This ensures that customers remain connected and have access to the benefits of digital technology,” Wepener said.
Regional operations senior executive Mpumelelo Khumalo described the appointment as “an exciting new chapter,” citing Wepener’s industry expertise and focus on digital transformation as key to Vodacom’s growth plans.
Vodacom invested R350m in its Western Cape network over the past financial year, expanding broadband coverage and improving resilience across the province.
With more than 25 years of telecoms experience across Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, Wepener joined Vodacom in 2013. He has served in several senior positions, including managing executive of commercial management at Vodacom Business since 2020, where he was responsible for sales operations, customer value management and digital transformation programmes. He is a chartered management accountant and holds an MBA from Henley Business School.
