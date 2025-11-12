South Africa
    Vodacom inks Africa internet deal with Musk's Starlink

    South Africa's largest mobile operator Vodacom Group has signed an agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet for businesses across Africa, the telecom firm said on Wednesday, 12 November.
    By Pushkala Aripaka, Nqobile Dludla
    12 Nov 2025
    12 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Despite Vodacom's footprint of over 223 million customers, rural Africa remains a tough frontier. Sparse populations, difficult terrain, and low smartphone penetration make traditional tower rollouts costly.

    The African company, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, has been seeking to close connectivity gaps across the continent through low-earth orbit satellite technology which can help provide internet even in tough terrains.

    Vodacom will integrate Starlink's satellite technology for data relay into its mobile network and will be authorised to resell equipment and services from the SpaceX-owned firm to customers in Africa, the company said in a statement.

    "We continue dealing with multiple satellite providers, including Starlink, where Starlink has been licensed, including AST SpaceMobile as well as Amazon Kuiper," CEO Shameel Joosub told Reuters after Vodacom's interim results on Monday.

    Vodacom's bigger Africa rival MTN Group is also exploring partnerships with satellite providers, while parent Vodafone has teamed up with Amazon's LEO satellite constellation Project Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Pushkala Aripaka, Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala
