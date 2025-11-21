WCG DEDAT Tech Talks Series to support SMMEs by demystifying technology in the Western Cape
The two events brings together SMMEs, industry experts, and ecosystem partners to unpack how digital tools can unlock growth, efficiency, and competitiveness for SMMEs across sectors.
On 25 November, the focus turns to agritech, highlighting farmers and agripreneurs who are using technology to improve yields, strengthen sustainability, and access new markets.
On 26 November, the programme shifts to business services, showcasing digital solutions that support financial management, operations, customer engagement, and overall business resilience.
At the heart of the series is a commitment to demystifying technology. Sessions are designed to make digital adoption simple and actionable for SMMEs through real founder stories, peer learning, and tools that can be applied immediately.
The Tech Talks Series forms part of DEDAT’s broader efforts to strengthen the Western Cape’s SMME ecosystem and ensure local businesses are equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. To register for the events click here.
— Tim Parle, chief director: Digital Economy, Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Western Cape Government