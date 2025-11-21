South Africa
WCG DEDAT Tech Talks Series to support SMMEs by demystifying technology in the Western Cape

Issued by Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG)
21 Nov 2025
21 Nov 2025
The Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) will host its upcoming Tech Talks Series on 25 and the 26 November at UVU Africa, aimed at helping small and medium enterprises better understand and adopt technology in a practical, accessible way.

The two events brings together SMMEs, industry experts, and ecosystem partners to unpack how digital tools can unlock growth, efficiency, and competitiveness for SMMEs across sectors.

On 25 November, the focus turns to agritech, highlighting farmers and agripreneurs who are using technology to improve yields, strengthen sustainability, and access new markets.

On 26 November, the programme shifts to business services, showcasing digital solutions that support financial management, operations, customer engagement, and overall business resilience.

At the heart of the series is a commitment to demystifying technology. Sessions are designed to make digital adoption simple and actionable for SMMEs through real founder stories, peer learning, and tools that can be applied immediately.

The Tech Talks Series forms part of DEDAT’s broader efforts to strengthen the Western Cape’s SMME ecosystem and ensure local businesses are equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. To register for the events click here.

"The Western Cape Government is committed to helping SMMEs succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. Our Tech Talks Series makes merging technologies like artificial intelligence practical and relevant for every entrepreneur. By joining these sessions, businesses can learn from experts, connect with peers, and explore how technology drives growth, productivity, and new opportunities. This initiative supports our Growth for Jobs strategy and strengthens the Western Cape’s position as Africa’s leading digital economy. We invite all SMMEs to participate and take advantage of this opportunity to future-proof their businesses."
— Tim Parle, chief director: Digital Economy, Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Western Cape Government


