The golden years: dotsure.co.za’s guide to senior pet care

As our pets grow older, their needs evolve in ways that often go unnoticed. Senior dogs and cats might slow down, sleep more, or seem less playful. But, beneath those greying whiskers lies a lifetime of love and loyalty that deserves extra care.

Dr Salosh Saimen, founder of Animal Zone Veterinary Hospital.

Prioritising senior pet health is much more than just managing age-related illnesses. It’s about preserving comfort, mobility, and happiness in their later years. With the right veterinary support and the backing of reliable pet insurance, South African pet parents can give their companions the dignified golden years they deserve.

A senior cat receiving Magnetotherapy, the first of its kind in South Africa.

What age is a pet considered a senior?

It depends on size and breed. Smaller dogs and cats are typically considered seniors around 10 to 12 years old. Medium dog breeds reach this stage between 8 and 10, while large and giant breeds like Labradors and Rottweilers may be classed as seniors as early as 6 or 7.

Common health problems in senior pets

Ageing pets are more prone to conditions like arthritis, dental disease, kidney and heart problems, thyroid imbalances, and sensory loss. Recognising the signs of ageing in pets, such as stiffness, weight changes, bad breath, or lethargy, are crucial. Regular check-ups and early intervention can improve outcomes and quality of life.

Managing arthritis and mobility issues

Arthritis in older pets is one of the most common age-related ailments. Signs include stiffness, difficulty rising, or reluctance to jump. Treatment often involves weight management, anti-inflammatory medication, and joint supplements. Simple home adjustments, like soft bedding and warm resting spots, can make a world of difference.

Dental care for senior dogs and cats

Dental care for senior pets is often overlooked, yet oral disease can lead to infections that affect vital organs. Watch for drooling, bad breath, or reluctance to eat. Routine dental cleanings, daily brushing, and vet-approved diets are essential parts of a senior pet check-up list.

How to manage weight in older pets

With a slower metabolism, senior pets burn fewer calories. Weight management in older pets means adjusting their diet to include fewer calories but high-quality protein to preserve muscle. Gentle exercise for senior pets, like short walks, swimming, or playtime, supports both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Supporting vision, hearing, and comfort

Vision and hearing loss in senior pets can make them more anxious or disoriented. Keep furniture layouts consistent, use night lights, and communicate through touch or scent cues. Your vet can rule out treatable causes like cataracts or ear infections.

Vitamins, supplements, and preventive care

From vitamins and supplements for senior pets to regular vet visits, prevention remains the best medicine. Supplements containing omega-3s or eggshell membrane support joint health, while antioxidants boost immunity. Always speak to your vet before introducing anything new, though.

How to choose pet insurance for senior pets

Older pets may need more frequent vet visits, advanced treatments, or chronic care, and costs can add up. Choosing the best pet insurance for older pets helps manage these expenses while keeping care decisions stress-free. With dotsure.co.za, pet parents can choose cover options that support long-term health, continuity of care, and peace of mind.

A heartfelt thanks to Dr Salosh Saimen from Animal Zone Veterinary Hospital for sharing her expert insights on the importance of senior pet care and helping pet parents across South Africa care for their golden oldies with love and confidence.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and an authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted SA’s #1 Pet Insurer 2023-2025. The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, City Press.



