South Africa
Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvorySAICABizcommunity.comAmbledownCatchwordsSappiHuman8Simply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The golden years: dotsure.co.za’s guide to senior pet care

    As our pets grow older, their needs evolve in ways that often go unnoticed. Senior dogs and cats might slow down, sleep more, or seem less playful. But, beneath those greying whiskers lies a lifetime of love and loyalty that deserves extra care.
    Issued by dotsure
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Dr Salosh Saimen, founder of Animal Zone Veterinary Hospital.
    Dr Salosh Saimen, founder of Animal Zone Veterinary Hospital.

    Prioritising senior pet health is much more than just managing age-related illnesses. It’s about preserving comfort, mobility, and happiness in their later years. With the right veterinary support and the backing of reliable pet insurance, South African pet parents can give their companions the dignified golden years they deserve.

    A senior cat receiving Magnetotherapy, the first of its kind in South Africa.
    A senior cat receiving Magnetotherapy, the first of its kind in South Africa.

    What age is a pet considered a senior?

    It depends on size and breed. Smaller dogs and cats are typically considered seniors around 10 to 12 years old. Medium dog breeds reach this stage between 8 and 10, while large and giant breeds like Labradors and Rottweilers may be classed as seniors as early as 6 or 7.

    Common health problems in senior pets

    Ageing pets are more prone to conditions like arthritis, dental disease, kidney and heart problems, thyroid imbalances, and sensory loss. Recognising the signs of ageing in pets, such as stiffness, weight changes, bad breath, or lethargy, are crucial. Regular check-ups and early intervention can improve outcomes and quality of life.

    Managing arthritis and mobility issues

    Arthritis in older pets is one of the most common age-related ailments. Signs include stiffness, difficulty rising, or reluctance to jump. Treatment often involves weight management, anti-inflammatory medication, and joint supplements. Simple home adjustments, like soft bedding and warm resting spots, can make a world of difference.

    Dental care for senior dogs and cats

    Dental care for senior pets is often overlooked, yet oral disease can lead to infections that affect vital organs. Watch for drooling, bad breath, or reluctance to eat. Routine dental cleanings, daily brushing, and vet-approved diets are essential parts of a senior pet check-up list.

    How to manage weight in older pets

    With a slower metabolism, senior pets burn fewer calories. Weight management in older pets means adjusting their diet to include fewer calories but high-quality protein to preserve muscle. Gentle exercise for senior pets, like short walks, swimming, or playtime, supports both physical and emotional wellbeing.

    Supporting vision, hearing, and comfort

    Vision and hearing loss in senior pets can make them more anxious or disoriented. Keep furniture layouts consistent, use night lights, and communicate through touch or scent cues. Your vet can rule out treatable causes like cataracts or ear infections.

    Vitamins, supplements, and preventive care

    From vitamins and supplements for senior pets to regular vet visits, prevention remains the best medicine. Supplements containing omega-3s or eggshell membrane support joint health, while antioxidants boost immunity. Always speak to your vet before introducing anything new, though.

    How to choose pet insurance for senior pets

    Older pets may need more frequent vet visits, advanced treatments, or chronic care, and costs can add up. Choosing the best pet insurance for older pets helps manage these expenses while keeping care decisions stress-free. With dotsure.co.za, pet parents can choose cover options that support long-term health, continuity of care, and peace of mind.

    A heartfelt thanks to Dr Salosh Saimen from Animal Zone Veterinary Hospital for sharing her expert insights on the importance of senior pet care and helping pet parents across South Africa care for their golden oldies with love and confidence.

    Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and an authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted SA’s #1 Pet Insurer 2023-2025. The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, City Press.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz