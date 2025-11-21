Trending
The literary “Oscars”: Here are the 2025 South African Literary Awards winners
Over 200 dignitaries attended the event that is increasingly being regarded as the “Oscars” of the literary calendar in South Africa.
Sala was founded by wRite associates in 2005 in collaboration with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC). This year’s ceremony was the culmination of many months of sifting through nominees to find the winner in each category.
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, delivered a keynote address with humorous and inspiring anecdotes about how he began his journey as a writer.
“The South African Literary Awards have become a sanctuary for these voices, a space where all 11 official languages find equal dignity and where the full breadth of our literary heritage is affirmed. Our Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, together with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, as well as the City of Johannesburg, stand proudly alongside this noble initiative”, said Minister McKenzie
This year’s awards coincided with the 13th Africa Century International African Writers Conference, which celebrates the 34th International African Writers’ Day and 31 years of South Africa’s democracy.
In 1991, the Conference of African Ministers of Education and Culture in Cotonou, Benin, voted to designate 7 November as International African Writers’ Day, which is currently observed across the continent.
Delivering the lecture was Prof Wangui wa Goro, the Kenyan academic, social critic, researcher, translator and writer based in the UK, titled The Future of African Writing: The Transforming Landscapes, Enhancing the Mbokodo Narratives.
Sala is a vital platform for recognising the contributions of authors, translators, poets, and other literary practitioners. DSAC, together with her Gauteng Provincial and City of Johannesburg counterparts, play a crucial role in supporting this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to promoting cultural and literary excellence.
“In these 13th and 20th annual iterations of the International African Writers’ Day Lecture and South African Literary Awards, respectively, we welcome very warmly the City of Johannesburg and Gauteng Provincial Department of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Heritage into the tried and tested partnership SALA is having with the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture”. To this end, the City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Community Development, Councilor Sthembiso Zungu, together with Gauteng Provincial Department of Education, Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture’s Director, Vonani Baloyi, emphasised the importance and necessity of the partnership with SALA.
The Awards have previously recognised luminaries such as poets laureate Mazisi Kunene, Mongane Wally Serote, Keorapetse Kgositsile, Nobel Laureate Nadine Gordimer, and other outstanding writers like Prof Eskia Mphahlele, Don Mattera, Bessie Head, Antjie Krog, among many others across the various categories and 11 official languages.
And the winners are...
Here are the 2025 South African Literary Awards shortlist of winners:
Children’s Literature Award
- Kabelo Duncan Kgatea - Petleke ya Malemelagotlhe
- Phuti Seboni - Rakgolo Masoba
- Upile uThixo Bongco - Big shoes to fill
First-Time Published Author Award
- Lebogang Seale - One Hundred Years of Dispossession: My family’s quest to reclaim our land
- Happy Gladness Simelane – Thandeka
Youth Literature Award
- Kobate John Sekele - Sejamosela se fetetša noka
- Seakgwe Phalatse – Menomasweu
- Vusi Makhoba - Mhlawumbe Ngale Kwethuna
- Tiah Marie Beautement - A Tale of Many Tangents
Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award
- Runner-Up: Lesedi Molefi - Patient 12A
Poetry Award
- Sizakele Nkosi - u Grand, Malume?
- Molebatsi Bosilong – Mosikaro
- Bafana Charles Peter - Umkhumezelo Umqulu 3
- Muntomuhle Silindokuhle Mcambi - Amagagasi Enjabulo
- Mosima Phakane - Go Ribega tša Masa
- Vutshila Mission Magaisa - Vutshila bya vutlhokovetseri
Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award
- Raphashe Abram Lesufi - TEMOŠO SETŠHABENG
- Zaheera Jina Asvat - Tears of the Weaver
- Kwandile Hadebe – Ishumi
Creative Non-Fiction Literary Award
- Maria Suriano - A Rare Gift To The Struggle: Ma Vesta Smith and The Everyday Politics of Liberation
Literary Translators Award
- Moses Seletisha - Ke Rata Punky
- Sifiso Mzobe - Izinkabi: Yasho Inganono, Laphalala Igazi
Novel Award
- Bulelani Matshoba - Akwaba Ndandingambonanga
- KOBATE JOHN SEKELE - DITLHOKA TŠA BAGADITŠONG
- Barbara Boswell - The Comrade’s Wife
- Musa Aubrey Baloyi - Xilondza Xa Le Nhompfini
Posthumous Literary Award
- Magema Magwaza Fuze – Body of Work
- Molema Mokae – Body of Work
- Mbongeni Ngema – Body of Work
- Joan Baker – Body of Work
- Donald Parenzee – Body of Work
- Juby Mayet – Body of Work
- Matsemela Manaka- Body of Work
- Maishe Maponya – Body of Work
- Breyten Breytenbach – Body of Work
- Mohlomi Moleleki – Body of Work
- Colin Smuts – Body of Work
Chairperson’s Literary Award
- Mzwakhe Mbuli – Body of Work
Lifetime Achievement Award
- John Kani – Body of Work