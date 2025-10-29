Shortlists revealed for 2025 South African Literary Awards

With the final adjudication convention and related processes for this year's South African Literary Awards (Sala) now completed by a 33-strong distinguished panel of judges, the shortlisted names of nominees are now available.

Preceding the Sala ceremony, the 13th Africa Century International African Writers Conference will be held on the same day, celebrating the 34th International African Writers’ Day and 31 years of South Africa’s freedom and democracy.

Founded in 2005 by the wRite associates, Sala is a vital platform for recognising the contributions of authors, translators, poets, and other literary practitioners.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture plays a crucial role in supporting this initiative, demonstrating its commitment to promoting cultural and literary excellence.

“A big thank you must go to the judging panel, from across all our country’s official languages and 16 literary categories, who have read, analysed and finally reached consensus on which authors’ work make the cut”, said Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, managing director of the wRite associates and Sala’s founding executive director, highlighting the significance of this year's event.

Seakhoa adds: “Sala’s success reflects the dynamic and evolving literary scene in South Africa. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of exceptional writers who have made a significant impact.”

The nominees are...

Here are the 2025 South African Literaty Awards shortlist:

Children’s Literature Award

Nkateko Emily Mabasa - Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers



Kabelo Duncan Kgatea - Petleke ya Malemelagotlhe



Phuti Seboni - Rakgolo Masoba



Upile uThixo Bongco - Big shoes to fill

First-Time Published Author Award

Lebogang Seale - One Hundred Years of Dispossession: My family’s quest to reclaim our land



Happy Gladness Simelane – Thandeka



Lungile ka Dlamini - And Give Us This Day Our Daily Hope

Youth Literature Award

Kobate John Sekele - Sejamosela se fetetša noka



Seakgwe Phalatse – Menomasweu



Vusi Makhoba - Mhlawumbe Ngale Kwethuna



Tiah Marie Beautement - A Tale of Many Tangents

Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award

Lesedi Molefi - Patient 12A

Poetry Award

Frank Meintjies - A place to night in



Sizakele Nkosi - u Grand, Malume?



Molebatsi Bosilong – Mosikaro



M H Hlaka - Tau Ahlama



Bafana Charles Peter - Umkhumezelo Umqulu 3



Muntomuhle Silindokuhle Mcambi - Ukufa Kwenono



Muntomuhle Silindokuhle Mcambi - Amagagasi Enjabulo



Mosima Phakane - Go Ribega tša Masa



Hlayiseka S Rikhotso - Nyika nkarhi, nkarhi



Vutshila Mission Magaisa - Vutshila bya vutlhokovetseri



Nombeko Nontshokweni – uNobuntu

Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award

Raphashe Abram Lesufi - TEMOŠO SETŠHABENG



Zaheera Jina Asvat - Tears of the Weaver



David Mann - Once Removed: Short Stories



Kwandile Hadebe - Ishumi

Creative Non-Fiction Literary Award

Maria Suriano - A Rare Gift To The Struggle: Ma Vesta Smith and The Everyday Politics of Liberation



Adekeye Adebajo - The Black Atlantic’s Triple Burden: Slavery, Colonialism, and Reparations

Literary Translators Award

Moses Seletisha - Ke Rata Punky



Sifiso Mzobe - Izinkabi: Yasho Inganono, Laphalala Igazi

Novel Award

Bulelani Matshoba - Akwaba Ndandingambonanga



Kobate John Sekele - DITLHOKA TŠA BAGADITŠONG



Barbara Boswell - The Comrade’s Wife



Nick Clelland - Good Hope



Musa Aubrey Baloyi - Xilondza Xa Le Nhompfini



Mandlakayise Mfanta - Ing'iyayikhotha Kanti Iyayixathula

“Sala originated and was the first to introduce and infuse into the South African literary lexicon the institution of the South African National Poet Laureate Prize, among the many of the 16 categories in the stable of recognition of literary excellence and craft,” Seakhoa said.

The Awards have previously recognised luminaries such as poets laureate Mazisi Kunene, Mongane Wally Serote, Keorapetse Kgositsile, Nobel Laureate Nadine Gordimer, Lauretta Ngcobo, Miriam Tlali, Barbara Masekela, and many others across the various categories and 11 official languages.