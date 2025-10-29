Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Shortlists revealed for 2025 South African Literary Awards
Preceding the Sala ceremony, the 13th Africa Century International African Writers Conference will be held on the same day, celebrating the 34th International African Writers’ Day and 31 years of South Africa’s freedom and democracy.
Founded in 2005 by the wRite associates, Sala is a vital platform for recognising the contributions of authors, translators, poets, and other literary practitioners.
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture plays a crucial role in supporting this initiative, demonstrating its commitment to promoting cultural and literary excellence.
“A big thank you must go to the judging panel, from across all our country’s official languages and 16 literary categories, who have read, analysed and finally reached consensus on which authors’ work make the cut”, said Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, managing director of the wRite associates and Sala’s founding executive director, highlighting the significance of this year's event.
Seakhoa adds: “Sala’s success reflects the dynamic and evolving literary scene in South Africa. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of exceptional writers who have made a significant impact.”
The nominees are...
Here are the 2025 South African Literaty Awards shortlist:
Children’s Literature Award
- Nkateko Emily Mabasa - Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers
- Kabelo Duncan Kgatea - Petleke ya Malemelagotlhe
- Phuti Seboni - Rakgolo Masoba
- Upile uThixo Bongco - Big shoes to fill
First-Time Published Author Award
- Lebogang Seale - One Hundred Years of Dispossession: My family’s quest to reclaim our land
- Happy Gladness Simelane – Thandeka
- Lungile ka Dlamini - And Give Us This Day Our Daily Hope
Youth Literature Award
- Kobate John Sekele - Sejamosela se fetetša noka
- Seakgwe Phalatse – Menomasweu
- Vusi Makhoba - Mhlawumbe Ngale Kwethuna
- Tiah Marie Beautement - A Tale of Many Tangents
Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award
- Lesedi Molefi - Patient 12A
Poetry Award
- Frank Meintjies - A place to night in
- Sizakele Nkosi - u Grand, Malume?
- Molebatsi Bosilong – Mosikaro
- M H Hlaka - Tau Ahlama
- Bafana Charles Peter - Umkhumezelo Umqulu 3
- Muntomuhle Silindokuhle Mcambi - Ukufa Kwenono
- Muntomuhle Silindokuhle Mcambi - Amagagasi Enjabulo
- Mosima Phakane - Go Ribega tša Masa
- Hlayiseka S Rikhotso - Nyika nkarhi, nkarhi
- Vutshila Mission Magaisa - Vutshila bya vutlhokovetseri
- Nombeko Nontshokweni – uNobuntu
Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award
- Raphashe Abram Lesufi - TEMOŠO SETŠHABENG
- Zaheera Jina Asvat - Tears of the Weaver
- David Mann - Once Removed: Short Stories
- Kwandile Hadebe - Ishumi
Creative Non-Fiction Literary Award
- Maria Suriano - A Rare Gift To The Struggle: Ma Vesta Smith and The Everyday Politics of Liberation
- Adekeye Adebajo - The Black Atlantic’s Triple Burden: Slavery, Colonialism, and Reparations
Literary Translators Award
- Moses Seletisha - Ke Rata Punky
- Sifiso Mzobe - Izinkabi: Yasho Inganono, Laphalala Igazi
Novel Award
- Bulelani Matshoba - Akwaba Ndandingambonanga
- Kobate John Sekele - DITLHOKA TŠA BAGADITŠONG
- Barbara Boswell - The Comrade’s Wife
- Nick Clelland - Good Hope
- Musa Aubrey Baloyi - Xilondza Xa Le Nhompfini
- Mandlakayise Mfanta - Ing'iyayikhotha Kanti Iyayixathula
“Sala originated and was the first to introduce and infuse into the South African literary lexicon the institution of the South African National Poet Laureate Prize, among the many of the 16 categories in the stable of recognition of literary excellence and craft,” Seakhoa said.
The Awards have previously recognised luminaries such as poets laureate Mazisi Kunene, Mongane Wally Serote, Keorapetse Kgositsile, Nobel Laureate Nadine Gordimer, Lauretta Ngcobo, Miriam Tlali, Barbara Masekela, and many others across the various categories and 11 official languages.