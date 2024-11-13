Subscribe & Follow
All the 2024 South African Literary Awards winners
Hundreds of dignitaries attended the event, which has been regarded as the Oscars of the literary calendar in South Africa SALA was founded by wRite associates in 2005 in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.
The ceremony was the culmination of many months of sifting through nominees to find the winner in each category.
Commenting on this year’s awards, the organiser and founder of the Sala, Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, was happy that the awards continued the tradition of honouring the best of South Africa’s literary talent as well as promoting writing in indigenous languages.
“It has been a long but fascinating process to identify the outstanding nominees from which to select winners. We thank all the judges who worked tirelessly to select the winners. We are also grateful for the support we continue to receive from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. We look forward to next year’s edition, which will be our 20th anniversary of these important literary awards,” said Seakhoa.
This year’s awards coincided with the 12th Africa Century International African Writers Conference, which celebrates the 33rd International African Writers’ Day and 30 years of South Africa’s democracy.
In 1991, the Conference of African Ministers of Education and Culture in Cotonou, Benin, voted to designate 7 November as International African Writers’ Day.
Professor Vuyisile Msila, convener and chairperson of the conference, delivered the keynote lecture at the conference. The theme of the conference was “Artificial Intelligence (AI), Social Justice and Social Change: The Future of Literature in Africa. Quo Vadis?”
Tinyiko Khosa, acting deputy director general: Arts, Culture, Promotion and Development, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, delivered a message to the conference on behalf of her Department.
She also spoke about her Department’s commitment to supporting the conference and the literary arts in general, hence the long-running partnership with SALA.
“The Department of Arts and Culture supports the literary arts sector as part of the cultural and creative industries sectors. It’s, therefore, important to support SALA because it encourages writing excellence. We even have a programme that we call Recognition of Author Excellence. So, SALA and the International African Writers Conference fit very well within the Department’s plans.”
All the 2024 South African Literary Awards winners
Children's Literature Award
Kwazi Ndlangisa - Vukani Kusile
Deidré Jantjies - Stories in die wind
Youth Literature Award
Kobate John Sekele - Ba Kwa Ka Letlalo
Nellie Alberts - Reg in die middel van nêrens
First-time Published Author Award
Mafika Jetro Mahlangu - Umrhayili
Bonga Matu Thula Mama Thula - Big Girls don’t Cry
Sinethemba Simlindile Bhila - Hawu Mfundisi
Lwando Dlephu - Amava Ahlabahlosile
Beauty Maretsane Madihlabe - Ke tlo mo paledisa
k. Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award
Sihle Qwabe - The Resurrection
Poetry Award
Fhulufhelo Ntsieni - Rudzani
Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana - Dark lines of history: poems
Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award
Dawn Garisch - What Remains
Creative Non-ficition Literary Award
Sihle Khumalo - Milk the Beloved Country
Novel Award
Barry Gilder - At Fire Hour
Jabulane Johan Ncongwane - Lifa Letilima
Sithembile Mputa - Unyana Wolahleko
SJ Naudé - Van vaders en vlugtelinge
Kabelo Duncan Kgatea - Tsamaya sentle 'tata' Mandela
Literary Translators Award
Misokuhle Nyathikazi - Ntofo-Ntofo
Michiel Heyns - The Dao of Daniel
Vonani Bila - Khanimamba N'wantlhadyana na Mbila
Eben Venter - Decima
Chairperson's Literary Award
Barbara Masekela
Lifetime Achievement Literary Award
Kanakana Yvonne Ladzani - For her Body of Work
Literary Journalism Award
Gugulethu Mhlungu - Literary promotional work
SAFM:SABC English Radion Station - The Book Reading Programme