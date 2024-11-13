Lifestyle Events
    All the 2024 South African Literary Awards winners

    13 Nov 2024
    A number of South African writers, translators and other literary practitioners across 16 categories were awarded at the 19th edition of South African Literary Awards (Sala), recently held at the Ditsong Museum of Cultural History Museum in Pretoria.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Hundreds of dignitaries attended the event, which has been regarded as the Oscars of the literary calendar in South Africa SALA was founded by wRite associates in 2005 in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

    The ceremony was the culmination of many months of sifting through nominees to find the winner in each category.

    Commenting on this year’s awards, the organiser and founder of the Sala, Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, was happy that the awards continued the tradition of honouring the best of South Africa’s literary talent as well as promoting writing in indigenous languages.

    “It has been a long but fascinating process to identify the outstanding nominees from which to select winners. We thank all the judges who worked tirelessly to select the winners. We are also grateful for the support we continue to receive from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. We look forward to next year’s edition, which will be our 20th anniversary of these important literary awards,” said Seakhoa.

    This year’s awards coincided with the 12th Africa Century International African Writers Conference, which celebrates the 33rd International African Writers’ Day and 30 years of South Africa’s democracy.

    In 1991, the Conference of African Ministers of Education and Culture in Cotonou, Benin, voted to designate 7 November as International African Writers’ Day.

    Professor Vuyisile Msila, convener and chairperson of the conference, delivered the keynote lecture at the conference. The theme of the conference was “Artificial Intelligence (AI), Social Justice and Social Change: The Future of Literature in Africa. Quo Vadis?”

    Tinyiko Khosa, acting deputy director general: Arts, Culture, Promotion and Development, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, delivered a message to the conference on behalf of her Department.

    She also spoke about her Department’s commitment to supporting the conference and the literary arts in general, hence the long-running partnership with SALA.

    “The Department of Arts and Culture supports the literary arts sector as part of the cultural and creative industries sectors. It’s, therefore, important to support SALA because it encourages writing excellence. We even have a programme that we call Recognition of Author Excellence. So, SALA and the International African Writers Conference fit very well within the Department’s plans.”

    All the 2024 South African Literary Awards winners

    Children's Literature Award

    Kwazi Ndlangisa - Vukani Kusile
    Deidré Jantjies - Stories in die wind

    Youth Literature Award

    Kobate John Sekele - Ba Kwa Ka Letlalo
    Nellie Alberts - Reg in die middel van nêrens

    First-time Published Author Award

    Mafika Jetro Mahlangu - Umrhayili
    Bonga Matu Thula Mama Thula - Big Girls don’t Cry
    Sinethemba Simlindile Bhila - Hawu Mfundisi
    Lwando Dlephu - Amava Ahlabahlosile
    Beauty Maretsane Madihlabe - Ke tlo mo paledisa

    k. Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award

    Sihle Qwabe - The Resurrection

    Poetry Award

    Fhulufhelo Ntsieni - Rudzani

    Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana - Dark lines of history: poems

    Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award

    Dawn Garisch - What Remains

    Creative Non-ficition Literary Award

    Sihle Khumalo - Milk the Beloved Country

    Novel Award

    Barry Gilder - At Fire Hour
    Jabulane Johan Ncongwane - Lifa Letilima
    Sithembile Mputa - Unyana Wolahleko
    SJ Naudé - Van vaders en vlugtelinge
    Kabelo Duncan Kgatea - Tsamaya sentle 'tata' Mandela

    Literary Translators Award

    Misokuhle Nyathikazi - Ntofo-Ntofo
    Michiel Heyns - The Dao of Daniel
    Vonani Bila - Khanimamba N'wantlhadyana na Mbila
    Eben Venter - Decima

    Chairperson's Literary Award

    Barbara Masekela

    Lifetime Achievement Literary Award

    Kanakana Yvonne Ladzani - For her Body of Work

    Literary Journalism Award

    Gugulethu Mhlungu - Literary promotional work
    SAFM:SABC English Radion Station - The Book Reading Programme

    Let's do Biz