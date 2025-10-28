Local designers collaborate on limited-edition PnP Clothing collection

Seven young designers from PnP Clothing’s Futurewear programme - created to nurture emerging talent and support local manufacturing - have joined forces to design a limited-edition collection.

Image supplied

Billed as the PnP Clothing Futurewear Collective in what is a milestone for the initiative, each designer has reinterpreted an exclusive signature print designed by former Futurewear-alumni-turned-mentor Julia Buchanan in their own unique aesthetic.

The Collective was done under the guidance of South African designer Gavin Rajah, who co-founded Futurewear together with PnP Clothing managing executive, Hazel Pillay, in 2020.

“We’re incredibly proud of this range, as it speaks to an ever-growing Futurewear community that is paving the way for the next generation of South African designers,” said Pillay.

“Every piece has been proudly designed and made in South Africa with a collective effort of eight designers, five local suppliers, and 18 small factories, supporting photographers, videographers, makers, and creatives across the country, under the guidance of the PnP Clothing team.”

The Futurewear Collective is seven designer outfits by cohorts from previous years: A one-shoulder draped top and versatile wrap pants by Katekani Moreku (2020); a double-breasted blazer and culottes by Sipho Mbuto (2021); a feminine flowing dress by Zarah Cassim (2021); a ruffled satin jumpsuit by Kiav Mitoo (2023); a baby doll dress by Cinani Nhlapo (2023); a bohemian blouse and balloon pants by Ilsė Vincent (2024); and a multi-tie blouse and cummerbund skirt by Yamkela Mahlelehlele (2024).

Featuring Buchanan’s bright floral prints on delicate pearl chiffon, the collection takes inspiration from international and local trends, blending soft, flowy silhouettes with romantic detailing.

Each piece can be mixed and matched across designers, with elements such as sheer layering, exaggerated bows, and ruffles creating a cohesive and expressive look. Accessories such as an oversized chiffon scrunchie, scarf, shoes and a handbag complete the capsule.

Each garment in the collection has been beautifully crafted, reflecting PnP Clothing’s ongoing commitment to supporting local production, sustaining jobs and offering customers affordable designer fashion that is also sustainable.

“Our mission is to make good quality, design-led fashion accessible to all South Africans,” said Pillay.

“The Futurewear Collective is about promoting community within the very daunting South African fashion industry to unlock networks of mentorship and collaboration. This collection brings together local talent to celebrate creativity and support one another. It’s a beautiful showcase of what we can achieve if we work as one.”

“This collection reflects what is possible when creativity meets collaboration. This is a fashion movement that uplifts South African design and celebrates our collective strength as a creative community,” said Rajah.

The Futurewear Collective is now available in select PnP Clothing stores and online.