PnP Clothing unveils modern African-inspired designs by Alizwa Sibawu

PnP Clothing has launched the second 2025 Futurewear clothing range on 1 September2025. In partnership with Alizwa Ngesipho Sibawu, founder of fashion brand Alizwa Wakwa Sibawu, this limited-edition collection is a tribute to shared heritages and the free spirit of African summers.

The PnP Clothing X Alizwa Sibawu collection interprets indigenous traditions with a modern fashion language. Featuring a vibrant mustard-yellow print with authentically African motifs, the collection’s airy, feminine silhouettes can be worn tied or flowing, and mixed and matched with ease - offering looks that transition seamlessly from day to night.

“I wanted the designs to capture the bold, sun-soaked palette created by the warmth and energy of the sun over the Transkei landscape,” Sibawu explains.

With his roots in the Eastern Cape, Sibawu’s interest in fashion was sparked at a young age.

“Growing up, I used to watch my mother, Lindelwa, cutting out patterns and sewing clothes on our sewing machine. In grade seven, I began a small clothing design business,” he recalls.

To this day, his Xhosa roots remain a compelling source of inspiration – his designs often embodies both cultural pride and modern sophistication. By merging the contemporary with the tradition, Sibawu’s fashion designs carry the signature of harmoniously lending his deep-rooted cultural identity with meticulous tailoring and contemporary design patterns.

According to the South African Cultural Observatory, the country’s fashion design sector contributes R1bn to the economy. These fashionable entrepreneurs and creators, who are predominantly small- to medium-sized businesses, rely heavily on the local industry and public for support.

“Futurewear was never meant to be a runway alone. It is a working classroom and a real shop floor. Alizwa brings a clear point of view that honours place and people while delivering clothes that live in the wardrobe, not a museum,” said Gavin Rajah, co-founder of Futurewear.

“Providing the rising stars of South African fashion with a national stage is the essence of PnP Clothing’s Futurewear incubator programme. Fortunately for PnP Clothing customers, Alizwa has chosen to express his unique, creative talent as commercial fashion wear. On behalf of Alizwa, we are very excited about what his future may bring as a result of this collaboration,” says Hazel Pillay, managing executive for PnP Clothing.