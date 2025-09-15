PnP Clothing opens 400th store in Roodepoort

PnP Clothing has opened its 400th stand-alone store at Westgate Mall in Roodepoort, Gauteng. This marks more than two decades of consistent growth for the brand and reflects its increasing relevance in South Africa’s dynamic retail landscape.

Image supplied

With the launch of its 400th store, the brand is doubling down on its core promise: quality, affordable fashion for the whole family, delivered through a modern, sustainable, and community-focused retail experience.

The new Westgate store, the flagship for the West Rand region, features PnP Clothing’s latest store design concept, rolled out earlier this year. The store offers a spacious layout and a more immersive customer experience.

Even the fitting rooms are themed with local “Did You Know?” facts about Gauteng, giving a unique, community-focused twist to the shopping experience.

With this latest opening, the brand has added 85 stand-alone stores over the last two years, cementing its position as a strategic growth engine for the Group.

“Opening our 400th store is more than a number, it's a celebration of our customers, our people, and the 400 communities we serve,” said Hazel Pillay, Executive for Pick n Pay Clothing.

“This milestone shows the strength of our brand, our commitment to sustainable, affordable fashion, and the trust customers continue to place in us. Westgate is a perfect symbol of where we're going – modern, inclusive, local, and proudly South African.”

Pick n Pay Clothing has embedded sustainability into every aspect of its store design and operations. The Westgate store uses eco-friendly paints, hangers made from recycled milk cartons, and energy-efficient equipment, aligning with the retailer’s broader move toward greener and more environmentally conscious design and retail environments.

With 29 new stores opening in 2025 alone, and 20 existing stores being revamped, the business continues to create jobs and support local economies, even amidst economic headwinds.

The new store brings the full PnP Clothing range closer to customers, including womenswear, childrenswear and menswear. With a clear value proposition of quality, affordable, on-trend fashion, Pick n Pay Clothing continues to resonate with South African families looking for style and value.

“At a time when the local clothing industry is facing pressure from global trade and economic uncertainty, we are proud to keep investing in South Africa, in our people, in sustainable design, and in our communities,” concludes Pillay.