Geopolitics, fragmentation and the future of growth with Prof. Morris Mthombeni and Prof. Jeffrey Sachs
These dynamics are not only reshaping trade and investment flows but also redefining the rules of engagement for businesses, governments, and institutions worldwide. As power centres shift and regional blocs emerge, questions arise about the future of globalisation, the resilience of supply chains, and the strategies needed to navigate fractured markets. Understanding these forces is critical for leaders seeking to secure sustainable growth in an increasingly divided world.
Join Prof. Morris Mthombeni and renowned economist and author Prof. Jeffrey Sachs for a thought-provoking conversation on these global shifts. Together, they will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping growth, trade, and collaboration, and discuss bold strategies to build resilience and foster prosperity in the face of uncertainty.
Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025
Time: 8:30am to 11:30am
Venue: Gibs Auditorium, 26 Melville Road, Illovo
Click here to RSVP or email az.oc.sbig@nimdamurof.
