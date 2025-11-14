Geopolitics, fragmentation and the future of growth with Prof. Morris Mthombeni and Prof. Jeffrey Sachs

The global economy is entering a period of profound transformation. Geopolitical tensions, shifting alliances, and economic fragmentation are challenging the foundations of international cooperation and growth. Traditional models that once ensured stability and prosperity are under strain, creating an environment where uncertainty is the new norm.

These dynamics are not only reshaping trade and investment flows but also redefining the rules of engagement for businesses, governments, and institutions worldwide. As power centres shift and regional blocs emerge, questions arise about the future of globalisation, the resilience of supply chains, and the strategies needed to navigate fractured markets. Understanding these forces is critical for leaders seeking to secure sustainable growth in an increasingly divided world.

Join Prof. Morris Mthombeni and renowned economist and author Prof. Jeffrey Sachs for a thought-provoking conversation on these global shifts. Together, they will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping growth, trade, and collaboration, and discuss bold strategies to build resilience and foster prosperity in the face of uncertainty.

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Time: 8:30am to 11:30am

Venue: Gibs Auditorium, 26 Melville Road, Illovo

