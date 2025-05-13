Subscribe & Follow
The African Case Study Conference 2025
The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) Case Study Hub, in partnership with Ivey Publishing, is proud to announce the return of the African Case Study Conference, taking place on 10 and 11 September 2025 at the Gibs campus, in Sandton, Johannesburg.
This annual conference serves as a key platform to advance the writing, teaching, and use of case studies rooted in African business contexts. By showcasing African perspectives and experiences, the conference aims to enrich business education for both local and international students and contribute meaningfully to the growing body of African teaching material.
The event will bring together academics, case writers, educators, and industry practitioners from across the continent and beyond to exchange ideas, develop skills, and strengthen Africa’s voice in global business education. The conference features guest speakers, skills enhancement workshops and round-table discussions on cases and work-in-progress cases which will be led by award-winning and experienced case writers. Whether you are new to business case writing or more experienced, this conference provides an opportunity to upskill, learn how to get published and network.
Case method teaching is widely used in business schools and Gibs some years back introduced the MBA Research Case Study stream as an option when students are completing their Applied Business Analysis and Research Project in fulfilment of the MBA requirements. In collaboration with their supervisors, a number of these cases have subsequently been published by Ivey Publishing.
If you are considering attending to find out more about case writing and teaching, then this conference is also for you.
For the programme, for more information, and to register online please go to www.gibs.co.za/acs2025.
Contact Sue Swart on az.oc.sbig@straws.
