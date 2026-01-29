South Africa
Education Higher Education
    Gibs recognised as a PRME Champion for the 2026–2027 cycle

    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce that the School has once again been selected as a Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) Champion for the 2026–2027 cycle. Gibs forms part of a distinguished global cohort of 50 PRME Signatory Members recognised for their exemplary commitment to advancing responsible management education and embedding the Seven Principles of PRME across institutional practice.
    29 Jan 2026
    PRME Champions are recognised as thought and action leaders within the global responsible management education community. Institutions selected for the Champions cohort demonstrate a strong track record of innovation, collaboration and influence in driving meaningful change across curricula, research, partnerships and organisational culture, while actively advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Gibs’s inclusion in the 2026–2027 cohort reflects the School’s ongoing commitment to shaping responsible leaders and contributing to sustainable development through business education.

    Over the next two years, Gibs will engage alongside fellow Champion institutions in a set of self-selected focus areas, defined through an initial period of collective inquiry. These focus areas are designed to advance the Principles of PRME and the SDGs through sustained commitments to community development, educational innovation and institutional transformation. Through this collaborative platform, Gibs will continue to work with peers to address shared challenges, exchange best practice and deliver value for both business and society.

    As part of the Champions cohort, Gibs will actively contribute to thought leadership within the PRME community through participation in workshops, thematic roundtables and strategic collaborations. This engagement will support PRME’s broader strategic objectives and strengthen the global impact of responsible management education, in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact's vision and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

    The PRME Champions programme is a flagship engagement opportunity that provides institutional leaders and Faculty with a unique space to co-create, test and scale transformative ideas that redefine the role of business and management education in driving sustainable development. Gibs looks forward to contributing to and learning from the innovative initiatives, meaningful projects and high-impact outcomes that will emerge from the 2026–2027 cohort.

    2026–2027 PRME Champions

    • Aalto University, School of Business, Finland
    • Almaty Management University, Kazakhstan
    • Arden University, United Kingdom
    • Aston Business School, United Kingdom
    • Audencia Nantes School of Management, France
    • Berlin School of Business and Innovation, Germany
    • Birla Institute of Management Technology, India
    • Budapest University of Economics and Business (BUEB), Hungary
    • Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary
    • CUNEF Universidad, Spain
    • Deakin University, Faculty of Business and Law, Australia
    • Division of Business & Government, College of Business & Technology, Seattle Pacific University, United States
    • Dublin City University Business School, Ireland
    • EGADE Business School, Mexico
    • ESIC Business & Marketing School, Spain
    • Externado School of Management, Colombia
    • Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), India
    • Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), South Africa
    • Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, Canada
    • Gustavson School of Business (GSB), Canada
    • HEM (Institute of Higher Education of Management), Morocco
    • IEDC Bled School of Management, Slovenia
    • International Business School Suzhou, China
    • Iscte Business School, Portugal
    • ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management, Portugal
    • Keele Business School, United Kingdom
    • Kemmy Business School, Ireland
    • Kristianstad University, Sweden
    • La Trobe Business School, Australia
    • Loughborough Business School, United Kingdom
    • Newcastle University Business School, United Kingdom
    • Nottingham Business School, United Kingdom
    • Nottingham University Business School, United Kingdom
    • Onsi Sawiris School of Business, Egypt
    • Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, University of New Hampshire, United States
    • Queen’s Business School, United Kingdom
    • S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, India
    • Sobey School of Business, Canada
    • Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden
    • Sunway Business School, Malaysia
    • T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), India
    • The British University in Egypt, Faculty of BAEPS, Egypt
    • The University of Sydney Business School, Australia
    • UC Business School, New Zealand
    • University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons, Switzerland
    • University of Dundee School of Business, Australia
    • University of Lincoln, United Kingdom
    • University of Nicosia, Cyprus
    • University of Plymouth, United Kingdom
    • ZHAW School of Management and Law, Switzerland


    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
