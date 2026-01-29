Gibs recognised as a PRME Champion for the 2026–2027 cycle

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce that the School has once again been selected as a Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) Champion for the 2026–2027 cycle. Gibs forms part of a distinguished global cohort of 50 PRME Signatory Members recognised for their exemplary commitment to advancing responsible management education and embedding the Seven Principles of PRME across institutional practice.

PRME Champions are recognised as thought and action leaders within the global responsible management education community. Institutions selected for the Champions cohort demonstrate a strong track record of innovation, collaboration and influence in driving meaningful change across curricula, research, partnerships and organisational culture, while actively advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Gibs’s inclusion in the 2026–2027 cohort reflects the School’s ongoing commitment to shaping responsible leaders and contributing to sustainable development through business education.

Over the next two years, Gibs will engage alongside fellow Champion institutions in a set of self-selected focus areas, defined through an initial period of collective inquiry. These focus areas are designed to advance the Principles of PRME and the SDGs through sustained commitments to community development, educational innovation and institutional transformation. Through this collaborative platform, Gibs will continue to work with peers to address shared challenges, exchange best practice and deliver value for both business and society.

As part of the Champions cohort, Gibs will actively contribute to thought leadership within the PRME community through participation in workshops, thematic roundtables and strategic collaborations. This engagement will support PRME’s broader strategic objectives and strengthen the global impact of responsible management education, in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact's vision and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The PRME Champions programme is a flagship engagement opportunity that provides institutional leaders and Faculty with a unique space to co-create, test and scale transformative ideas that redefine the role of business and management education in driving sustainable development. Gibs looks forward to contributing to and learning from the innovative initiatives, meaningful projects and high-impact outcomes that will emerge from the 2026–2027 cohort.

2026–2027 PRME Champions

Aalto University, School of Business, Finland



Almaty Management University, Kazakhstan



Arden University, United Kingdom



Aston Business School, United Kingdom



Audencia Nantes School of Management, France



Berlin School of Business and Innovation, Germany



Birla Institute of Management Technology, India



Budapest University of Economics and Business (BUEB), Hungary



Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary



CUNEF Universidad, Spain



Deakin University, Faculty of Business and Law, Australia



Division of Business & Government, College of Business & Technology, Seattle Pacific University, United States



Dublin City University Business School, Ireland



EGADE Business School, Mexico



ESIC Business & Marketing School, Spain



Externado School of Management, Colombia



Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), India



Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), South Africa



Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, Canada



Gustavson School of Business (GSB), Canada



HEM (Institute of Higher Education of Management), Morocco



IEDC Bled School of Management, Slovenia



International Business School Suzhou, China



Iscte Business School, Portugal



ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management, Portugal



Keele Business School, United Kingdom



Kemmy Business School, Ireland



Kristianstad University, Sweden



La Trobe Business School, Australia



Loughborough Business School, United Kingdom



Newcastle University Business School, United Kingdom



Nottingham Business School, United Kingdom



Nottingham University Business School, United Kingdom



Onsi Sawiris School of Business, Egypt



Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, University of New Hampshire, United States



Queen’s Business School, United Kingdom



S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, India



Sobey School of Business, Canada



Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden



Sunway Business School, Malaysia



T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), India



The British University in Egypt, Faculty of BAEPS, Egypt



The University of Sydney Business School, Australia



UC Business School, New Zealand



University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons, Switzerland



University of Dundee School of Business, Australia



University of Lincoln, United Kingdom



University of Nicosia, Cyprus



University of Plymouth, United Kingdom



ZHAW School of Management and Law, Switzerland



