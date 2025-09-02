South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CambriLearnGordon Institute of Business ScienceRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)Omni HR ConsultingOxford University PressAfdaTutor DoctorSaving Grace EducationUniversity of PretoriaFundiConnectSACAPNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gibs celebrates Harvard Business Impact partnership with landmark contribution to global case study pedagogy

    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to mark a significant achievement in its case publishing journey. Gibs has been recognised as a Harvard Business Impact (HBI) partner, with the publication of a Gibs peer-reviewed collection of business case studies and teaching notes in the newly launched Harvard Africa Case Collection.

    The collection adds 22 new case studies to the already substantial number of Gibs-written cases distributed by Harvard Business Impact which have been published by Ivey Publishing, Emerald Emerging Markets and NACRA. There are now over 150 Gibs cases distributed by Harvard Business Impact, of which five are best sellers.

    This milestone highlights the school’s growing influence across international publishing platforms, with a strong portfolio of award-winning cases and teaching notes. It reflects Gibs’ ongoing commitment to advancing African business scholarship and contributing to global academic excellence.

    Harvard Business Impact serves as the brand identity for Harvard Business Publishing’s Education and Corporate Learning divisions. It embodies a bold and forward-looking vision to empower organisations and institutions through transformative leadership development and applied learning solutions. Gibs’ inclusion in this network affirms its standing as a leading African business school with global influence.

    Professor Morris Mthombeni
    Professor Morris Mthombeni

    “As an HBI partner, Gibs is part of a global network committed to transformative, research-based learning,” said Gibs dean, Professor Morris Mthombeni. “The incorporation of thorough teaching notes with our peer-reviewed cases, ensures that faculty and instructors worldwide can adapt Gibs cases for a wide array of management courses, bridging theory and practice for students inside and outside Africa.”

    As a Harvard Business Impact partner, Gibs is uniquely positioned to extend its influence beyond the continent by contributing to a global ecosystem of transformative, research-driven learning. Through this partnership, Gibs leverages Harvard Business Impact’s global reach spanning over 75 countries to amplify African perspectives in leadership and management education.

    “This collaboration enables Gibs to deliver scalable, applied learning solutions that empower individuals and organisations to lead with purpose, navigate complexity, and drive meaningful progress from Africa to the world,” added Professor Mthombeni.

    Read more: GIBS, Morris Mthombeni
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz