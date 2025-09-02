Gibs celebrates Harvard Business Impact partnership with landmark contribution to global case study pedagogy

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to mark a significant achievement in its case publishing journey. Gibs has been recognised as a Harvard Business Impact (HBI) partner, with the publication of a Gibs peer-reviewed collection of business case studies and teaching notes in the newly launched Harvard Africa Case Collection.

The collection adds 22 new case studies to the already substantial number of Gibs-written cases distributed by Harvard Business Impact which have been published by Ivey Publishing, Emerald Emerging Markets and NACRA. There are now over 150 Gibs cases distributed by Harvard Business Impact, of which five are best sellers.

This milestone highlights the school’s growing influence across international publishing platforms, with a strong portfolio of award-winning cases and teaching notes. It reflects Gibs’ ongoing commitment to advancing African business scholarship and contributing to global academic excellence.

Harvard Business Impact serves as the brand identity for Harvard Business Publishing’s Education and Corporate Learning divisions. It embodies a bold and forward-looking vision to empower organisations and institutions through transformative leadership development and applied learning solutions. Gibs’ inclusion in this network affirms its standing as a leading African business school with global influence.

Professor Morris Mthombeni

“As an HBI partner, Gibs is part of a global network committed to transformative, research-based learning,” said Gibs dean, Professor Morris Mthombeni. “The incorporation of thorough teaching notes with our peer-reviewed cases, ensures that faculty and instructors worldwide can adapt Gibs cases for a wide array of management courses, bridging theory and practice for students inside and outside Africa.”

As a Harvard Business Impact partner, Gibs is uniquely positioned to extend its influence beyond the continent by contributing to a global ecosystem of transformative, research-driven learning. Through this partnership, Gibs leverages Harvard Business Impact’s global reach spanning over 75 countries to amplify African perspectives in leadership and management education.

“This collaboration enables Gibs to deliver scalable, applied learning solutions that empower individuals and organisations to lead with purpose, navigate complexity, and drive meaningful progress from Africa to the world,” added Professor Mthombeni.



