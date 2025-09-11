South Africa
    Gibs Route to Market 2025 opens new entrepreneurship opportunities

    The Gibs Route to Market entrepreneurial programme, now entering its third year, is back for 2025 with new industry partners and expanded opportunities for South African entrepreneurs.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This year, the programme brings together Aspen Pharmacare (healthcare), DHL (logistics) and, for the first time, uMngeni-uThukela Water (water), in partnership with business incubator Raizcorp.

    Unlike traditional business competitions, Route to Market isn’t about prize money, instead, it offers entrepreneurs running small and growing businesses a pathway into corporate supply chains and access to high-level industry decision-makers.

    Applications are now open for entrepreneurs hoping to compete in one of the programme’s categories.

    Finalists will receive training from Gibs faculty and industry experts, covering compliance, banking, intellectual property and more. They will also undergo pitch coaching, mentorship and exposure to corporate supply chain leaders.

    Finalists progress through two rounds of pitches, culminating in one-on-one meetings between top contenders and senior executives from partner organisations.

    Beyond certificates and recognition, the programme offers participants the chance to form lasting business relationships with major industry players.

    The 2024 competition delivered tangible results, including a commercial partnership between Cloudy Deliveries and DHL, with founder Colin Mkosi gaining direct mentorship from DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa CEO Hennie Heymans.

    With the addition of uMngeni-uThukela Water, the 2025 programme extends its reach into the water sector – opening new pathways for entrepreneurs to participate in one of South Africa’s most vital industries.

    Applications for Gibs Route to Market 2025 are now open. For more information or to apply, visit https://routetomarket.co.za/enter-now/
    .

