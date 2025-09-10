South Africa
    Metropolitan extends Collective Shapers across SA

    Metropolitan has expanded its Collective Shapers (MCS) programme to a national level, targeting youth entrepreneurs in the agricultural and logistics sectors.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Now in its fourth edition, MCS provides financial and non-financial support to small business owners, including funding, mentorship, coaching, and access to market opportunities. The programme has previously run in Polokwane, Tshwane and KwaZulu-Natal, where participating entrepreneurs reported tangible business growth.

    Examples include poultry farmer Pete Mashaphu, who doubled his flock and expanded infrastructure with MCS funding; vegetable farmer Benjamin Nkanyane, who now supplies national retailers; and entrepreneur Thabiso Mhlongo, who used MCS support to renovate his store, launch a mobile kitchen and secure Sefa funding.

    Addressing youth entrepreneurship challenges

    South Africa faces one of the world’s highest youth unemployment rates, with small businesses owned by under-34s representing only 6.8% of all SMMEs.

    Metropolitan said MCS is designed to address these challenges by equipping young entrepreneurs with tools, networks and resilience to build sustainable businesses.

    “Supporting the human behind the business, especially when it comes to building resilience and managing the daily stresses of running a business, remains a blind spot in most entrepreneurship development programmes. MCS takes a more holistic approach to business incubation, and this has greatly contributed to its success to date,” said Lindiwe Gumede, Metropolitan’s chief marketing officer.

    Programme impact

    MCS aims to help participants grow their businesses while contributing to their communities through job creation, feeding schemes and other initiatives. The 2026 programme will extend opportunities to more youth entrepreneurs in industries seen as key drivers of growth and employment.

    Let's do Biz