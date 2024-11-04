South Africa
    Gibs welcomes Professor Calie Pistorius as adjunct Professor Emeritus

    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute for Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce the appointment of Professor Calie Pistorius as Professor Emeritus. As a globally recognised expert in the management of technology and innovation, Professor Pistorius will contribute to Gibs’s teaching and research in these critical areas.
    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    8 Aug 2025
    8 Aug 2025
    Gibs welcomes Professor Calie Pistorius as adjunct Professor Emeritus

    Welcoming the appointment, Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs, said: “We are honoured to welcome the former vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria, Professor Calie Pistorius, to Gibs as an adjunct faculty member. His extensive leadership experience and deep expertise in innovation and emerging technologies will be a valuable addition to our academic community and institutional knowledge.”

    Professor Pistorius is the director of DeltaHedron Ltd, a UK-based consultancy specialising in innovation strategy and the business implications of emerging technologies. His distinguished academic and leadership career includes serving as vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria and the University of Hull in the UK. Notably, he played a key role in supporting Gibs during its formative years, helping to position it as a leading business school on the African continent.

    He is also a former dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and IT at the University of Pretoria, and the founding director of the Institute for Technological Innovation. In addition, he previously chaired South Africa’s National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), which advises the Minister of Science and Technology.

    Prof Pistorius has published widely, delivered keynote addresses across the globe, and received several research awards. He holds BSc (Eng) and BEng (Hons) degrees in electronics engineering from the University of Pretoria, MS and PhD degrees in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University, an SM degree in the management of technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Certificate in Quantitative Risk Management, as well as being an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

    He is registered as a chartered engineer in the UK and is a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the UK, South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE), Royal Society of South Africa (RSSAf) and the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE); life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a member of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf).

    Gibs looks forward to the valuable contributions Professor Pistorius will bring as part of its ongoing commitment to thought leadership and academic excellence in Africa and beyond.

    Read more: Morris Mthombeni, Gordon Institute for Business Science
