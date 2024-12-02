Making higher education more accessible - matric support programme launches

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, has officially launched the matric support programme, aimed at equipping matriculants with information and resources to navigate the transition into the post-school education and training (Pset) sector.

Launched at Mthingwevu High School in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, the programme forms part of Gondwe’s broader vision of making higher education more accessible. especially for learners in rural areas.

The programme is designed to empower Grade 12 learners with essential information on available study options and funding opportunities, amongst others, to ensure they are well-prepared before entering the higher learning institutions.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta), the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), and the National Skills Fund (NSF).

The Deputy Minister’s office helpdesk will also play a role in providing direct support and guidance to learners.

Addressing the learners and community during the launch, Gondwe encouraged Gr12 learners to explore various opportunities available in the Pset system.

“While you are still in matric, you can apply to any of our 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges and our 26 universities. After matric, you even have the option to enrol for a skills development programme under the auspices of any of our 21 Setas.

“What I am saying is that whether you want to become a teacher, a doctor, a plumber, an entrepreneur or even an Information Technology (IT) technician, there is a pathway for you in the higher education and training sector. The future is full of possibilities, start planning your next move today,” the Deputy Minister said.

She also reminded learners that education is more than just a personal achievement, “it is a tool to break intergenerational poverty.”

In addition to the launch, Gr12 learners received school stationery packs and sanitary towels - part of the department’s effort to support and motivate learners.

Gondwe introduced the programme to Jiba High School in Lusikisiki on Thursday. She is also scheduled to launch the programme in the Northern Cape on 16 and 27 August 2025.

Gr12 learners can access support and information through the Deputy Minister’s Student and Stakeholders Helpdesk by emailing az.vog.tehd@ksedsmD.