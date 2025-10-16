All systems go for matric exams 2025 - Umalusi

Quality assurance body, Umalusi, has expressed full confidence that the country’s examination system is ready for the conduct, administration and management of the 2025 end of year national examinations.

Umalusi briefing the media on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies (Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2025 end of year national examinations. - SAnews.gov.za on X

Briefing the media on the state of readiness in Pretoria on Wednesday, 15 October, Umalusi chief executive officer, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said that while an audit had identified some areas of concern, these were not systemic and would not compromise the credibility of the examinations.

“The report presented by Dr Dliwayo makes it clear that, by and large, the system is ready for the conduct, administration and management of the 2025 end of year national examinations. For that reason, I can report to the public that the system is ready,” Rakometsi said.

According to Umalusi’s audit report, a total of over one million candidates are registered to sit for various national examinations this year, including more than 900,000 learners writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams under the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Of these, 766,543 are full-time candidates, while there are a further 137,018 part-time candidates who wrote in previous years and are seeking to improve their results, will also sit for the 2025 examinations.

In addition, 17,427 learners will write the NSC under the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), while 6,174 candidates are registered through the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

The examinations will be conducted across more than 9,400 examination centres nationwide, covering both public and private assessment bodies.

Presenting the detailed audit report, Umalusi Senior Manager Dr Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo, said the quality assurance body had completed a comprehensive evaluation of all assessment bodies, including the DBE, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), the IEB and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

Dr Dliwayo said the audit focused on key areas, such as candidate registration, security of examination materials, readiness of marking centres, and systems for managing irregularities.

“Based on the evaluation, Umalusi is satisfied that all candidates have been registered in accordance with examination regulations, that question papers have been externally moderated, and that adequate security measures are in place for the printing, packaging and distribution of question papers,” she said.

She added that Umalusi is also confident that all markers will be adequately trained before the commencement of marking, which will begin on 15 November and end on 18 December 2025.

Irregularities

Rakometsi issued a stern warning to learners and educators to refrain from any form of examination irregularity or cheating, saying such acts undermine the integrity of South Africa’s national examination system.

“Umalusi berates and condemns this criminal practice with the contempt it deserves. Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system, which we are mandated to jealously protect as a Quality Council.”

He also urged parents, guardians and communities to provide support to all candidates and to protect schools and examination centres from being disrupted by any form of protest action.

“We appeal to parents, guardians, teachers, and every other stakeholder to provide the necessary support to all candidates during this critical period. Umalusi discourages communities from using examinations as leverage for protest action. It is the duty of every South African to jealously protect the education of our children,” he said.

Areas of concern and monitoring

While Umalusi’s audit highlighted certain areas requiring improvement, such as a shortage of markers in some subjects and ongoing data consolidation in the DHET’s N3 examinations, the body said these issues are being addressed and will not affect the overall readiness of the system.

All concerns have been communicated to the relevant Heads of Department, Directors-General of the DBE and DHET, and the CEOs of the IEB and SACAI for corrective action before the start of the exams.

Going forward, Umalusi said it will continue to monitor the conduct of the examinations at a sample of centres to ensure compliance with regulations and uphold the integrity of the results.

The quality assurance processes following the examinations will include mark verification, standardisation of results, and approval of their release by Umalusi’s Executive Committee on 9 January 2026.

Well wishes for the Class of 2025

Rakometsi concluded by commending all stakeholders for their efforts in maintaining the credibility of the country’s examination system and wished the Class of 2025 well as they prepare to write their final examinations.

“Umalusi applauds the efforts of the Department of Basic Education, Provincial Education Departments, DHET, IEB, SACAI and all other stakeholders for doing everything humanly possible to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examinations.

“We wish the Class of 2025 strength and determination as they enter the final lap of their educational journey,” he said.

Ahead of the start of the 2025 NSC examinations on 21 October 2025, the DBE called on learners to stay focused and make the most of the support provided through revision materials, radio lessons, catch-up sessions, and school-based study camps.

In its statement at the weekend, the DBE said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a smooth conclusion to the 2025 academic year.