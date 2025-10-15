Matric exams 2025: Umalusi issues strict regulations for online and distance learners

As part of efforts to safeguard the credibility and integrity of South Africa’s national examination system, Umalusi has outlined a set of non-negotiable requirements for online and distance learning providers offering the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, Umalusi Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Mafu Rakometsi said that while the number of online learning institutions continues to grow, there is still no regulatory framework in place to formally accredit these schools.

“There is currently no regulatory framework for online education. We have also communicated that the Department of Basic Education has been working on interim measures for the purpose of regulating online schools. Regrettably, not much progress has been made in this regard,” Rakometsi said.

Umalusi is South Africa’s national education quality assurance body.

In the absence of a policy framework, Umalusi working with the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI), has developed clear conditions to guide the registration and management of online schools and distance education providers offering the NSC examination.

These conditions, aim to ensure compliance with Umalusi’s quality assurance standards and the integrity of assessments.

Among the key requirements, Rakometsi emphasised that all NSC examinations must be written in person at registered examination centres in South Africa and not online.

Assessment bodies must also register only reputable providers, verify that these institutions offer the National Curriculum Statement (NCS) in Grades 10 to 12, and ensure that learners registered for Grade 12 examinations have successfully completed Grades 10 and 11.

In addition, assessment bodies will be required to attest to the credibility of school-based assessment (SBA) marks, ensure multiple levels of moderation, and take full responsibility for examination centres where learners write their final papers.

Rakometsi said Umalusi will continue to work with relevant partners to strengthen oversight of online education while awaiting the department’s policy direction.

“We urge the DBE to speedily finalise the guidelines so that, as a system, we are able to establish the national requirements for the registration of online schools by Provincial Education Departments, and to indicate the requirements to be met for online schools to be accredited by Umalusi,” he said.

He stressed that while technology continues to transform the education landscape, quality and fairness must remain uncompromised, particularly for a high-stakes qualification such as the National Senior Certificate.