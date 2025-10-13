Umalusi to brief on 2025 exams

South Africa’s national education quality assurance body, Umalusi, will brief the media on the state of readiness to administer and manage the 2025 end of year examinations.

In an advisory, Umalusi said Wednesday’s briefing will focus on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies (Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2025 end of year national examinations.

This is in respect of the:

National Senior Certificate (NSC)

National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4)

NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)

General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The briefing comes as public schools reopen on Monday, 13 October 2025 marking the beginning of the fourth and final academic term of the school calendar.

With just days remaining before the commencement of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on 21 October 2025, the Department of Basic Education has called upon all learners particularly the Class of 2025 to stay focused and make the most of the support provided through revision materials, radio lessons, catch-up sessions, and school-based study camps.