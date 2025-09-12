Countdown to the matric exams

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged the public to prioritise matric candidates and treat them as the province’s “VIPs” in the lead-up to and during the exam period.

“They are already under enough pressure, and do not need the added stress of protests and disruptions in and around schools. Please put the best interests of our children first, so that they are in the best possible mindset for the exams,” said Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier.

Yesterday, 11 September, the country marked 40 days to go before the matric learners sit down for their 2025 National Senior Certificate exams.

The exams begin on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, and ends on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

“Our matric teachers, tutors and officials have been hard at work preparing our candidates for the final hurdle of their school careers,” said Maynier.

Winter school

According to Maynier, nearly 22,000 matrics attended 'Back on Track' winter school during the mid-year holidays, which took place in all eight education districts in the province.

The MEC said revision classes will also take place during the spring school holidays in October, while matrics have also had weekend revision classes during the third term.

“Our annual matric support booklet has been delivered to schools, which contains past matric papers, administrative details like the exam timetable and pass requirements, study tips and advice for post-school studies.”

Guide to successful studying

The provincial department also announced it will provide a 'Tips for Success' booklet featuring comprehensive guidance on effective study strategies, essential exam concepts, maintaining health and wellness during exams, a sample study timetable, and advice from past matric learners.

“The run-up to the matric exams can be a particularly stressful period for our candidates. We encourage all learners who are struggling, or adults who are concerned about a learner’s mental health, to reach out to us for help.”

He told matrics that it is the home stretch and the time for complete focus and commitment.

“The hours you invest over the next 40 days will be of great benefit to you during the exams. We are here to support you, and we cannot wait to celebrate with you when the results are released in 2026,” he added.

Online resources

The department has also collected a wide variety of e-learning resources to support matrics, including past papers and memos, video lessons, content summaries and study guides.

These can be accessed on the WCED website and on the department’s ePortal: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/matric-support.

School staff can seek guidance from district support teams, and the department’s Safe Schools Hotline on 0800 45 46 47 toll-free can connect learners with help from partner government departments and non-governmental organisations.