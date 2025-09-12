South Africa
Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustAMIENSBC.AfricaSME South AfricaInospaceUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementBusiness Partners LimitedOmni HR ConsultingCyril Ramaphosa FoundationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Deadline nears for Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s entrepreneurship scholarship

    The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, part of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, has reminded parents and learners that applications for its High School Scholarship Programme close on 15 September 2025.
    12 Sep 2025
    12 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The programme, which focuses on nurturing future entrepreneurs, is open to Grade 6 learners across South Africa who demonstrate academic ability, financial need and a clear interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership.

    Application requirements

    To qualify, applicants must:

    • Be in Grade 6 in 2025, aged 11–12 (born in 2013 or 2014)
    • Hold South African citizenship (with at least one parent a citizen)
    • Achieve a minimum 70% average for English and Mathematics in both Grade 5 year-end and Grade 6 midyear exams
    • Show genuine interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership
    • Demonstrate financial need, with a household income not exceeding R20,000 gross per month (including business revenue

    How to apply

    Applications can be completed online at www.allangrayorbis.org, posted to the Foundation’s Freepost address, or hand-delivered to its Cape Town or Johannesburg offices.

    The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation scholarship provides financial support alongside targeted entrepreneurial development and training, aiming to equip young South Africans with the tools to build sustainable businesses in the future.

    Applications close on 15 September 2025.

    Read more: scholarships, Entrepreneurship, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Allan Gray, youth entrepreneurship
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz