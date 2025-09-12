Subscribe & Follow
Deadline nears for Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s entrepreneurship scholarship
The programme, which focuses on nurturing future entrepreneurs, is open to Grade 6 learners across South Africa who demonstrate academic ability, financial need and a clear interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership.
Application requirements
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be in Grade 6 in 2025, aged 11–12 (born in 2013 or 2014)
- Hold South African citizenship (with at least one parent a citizen)
- Achieve a minimum 70% average for English and Mathematics in both Grade 5 year-end and Grade 6 midyear exams
- Show genuine interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership
- Demonstrate financial need, with a household income not exceeding R20,000 gross per month (including business revenue
How to apply
Applications can be completed online at www.allangrayorbis.org, posted to the Foundation’s Freepost address, or hand-delivered to its Cape Town or Johannesburg offices.
The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation scholarship provides financial support alongside targeted entrepreneurial development and training, aiming to equip young South Africans with the tools to build sustainable businesses in the future.
Applications close on 15 September 2025.