Deadline nears for Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s entrepreneurship scholarship

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, part of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, has reminded parents and learners that applications for its High School Scholarship Programme close on 15 September 2025.

The programme, which focuses on nurturing future entrepreneurs, is open to Grade 6 learners across South Africa who demonstrate academic ability, financial need and a clear interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership.

Application requirements

To qualify, applicants must:

Be in Grade 6 in 2025, aged 11–12 (born in 2013 or 2014)

Hold South African citizenship (with at least one parent a citizen)

Achieve a minimum 70% average for English and Mathematics in both Grade 5 year-end and Grade 6 midyear exams

Show genuine interest in entrepreneurship or business ownership

Demonstrate financial need, with a household income not exceeding R20,000 gross per month (including business revenue

How to apply

Applications can be completed online at www.allangrayorbis.org, posted to the Foundation’s Freepost address, or hand-delivered to its Cape Town or Johannesburg offices.

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation scholarship provides financial support alongside targeted entrepreneurial development and training, aiming to equip young South Africans with the tools to build sustainable businesses in the future.

Applications close on 15 September 2025.