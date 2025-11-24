100 bursaries available from Cornerstone Institute

The Cornerstone Institute, a registered non-profit private higher education provider, is inviting students to apply for its Give Back 100 bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.

Image source: fabrikasimf from Freepik

A total of 100 bursaries will be awarded for online studies through the Cornerstone Institute, towards the following qualifications:

Higher Certificate in Business Studies (90 bursaries)



Bachelor of Commerce degrees (10 bursaries)

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be committed to completing your studies



You must have a laptop that is less than 5 years old



You must have internet access



You must live within one hour travelling distance of Salt River, Cape Town



You must fall into either one of these categories: School leaver: recently completed school with a strong academic records and lack the finances to pursue a higher education

Unemployed youth or adult: between the ages of 18 and 35 years old, unemployed and wishing to enhance your chances of employability by completing a qualification Working professional: currently employed and wish to upskill, advance your career, and unlock new opportunities



How to apply for the Cornerstone Institute Bursary

Applications must be submitted online at: Cornerstone Institute Give Back 100 Bursary Application

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Cornerstone Institute bursary.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

Grade 11 Report, if currently in Matric



Grade 12 Report, if currently in Matric (certified copy)



Matric Certificate, if completed Matric (certified copy)



Further Qualification Certificates, if applicable



Latest academic transcripts, if applicable



Motivational Letter: detailed letter demonstrating your commitment and goals



Proof of Financial Need: parents or guardians proof of household income or affidavits if unemployed



Letter of Recommendation from a parent, teacher, or employer (at least 1)



Award or Recognition Certificates, if applicable

Closing date

The deadline for bursary applications has been extended to 12 December 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

Contact the bursary provider

For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact the Cornerstone Institute directly on +27 (0)21 448 0050.

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.