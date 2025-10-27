Mercedes-Benz SA bursary 2026 - less than 5 weeks left to apply

Mercedes-Benz South Africa is inviting students to apply for its bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.

Image source: Mike Bird from Pexels

Bursaries will be awarded to academically deserving candidates, for undergraduate studies within the following fields:

Analytical Chemistry / Chemical Engineering

Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Development

Finance/ Accounting / Economics

Industrial Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics

Metallurgy

Metrology

Human Kinetics & Ergonomics

Supply Chain / Logistics

Details

The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, stationery, meals, accommodation, and allowances.

Bursary recipients may also have the opportunity to partake in vacation work at Mercedes-Benz, East London during holidays.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted within six weeks of the closing date – if you do not receive any feedback by then, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Shortlisted candidates will be assessed based on their final year academic results.

Eligibility requirements for the Mercedes-Benz bursary

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a South African citizen (foreign nationals may apply if they qualify for a work visa/permits as per the provisions of the Immigration Act 13, 2002)

You must be currently in Matric or have completed Matric

You must be studying or enrolled to study full-time, towards a qualification in one of the above fields, in 2026

You must be studying or enrolled to study at a recognised and accredited University in South Africa

You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 70%, if currently in Matric

You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 65% in Mathematics and/or Physical Science, if currently in Matric (Engineering stream students)

You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 65% in your most recent semester results, if currently studying

You must NOT be an employees of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Group of Companies

Preference will be given to 1st and 2nd year students

Preference will be students residing in the Eastern Cape region

Students with disabilities are encouraged to apply

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at: Mercedes-Benz Bursary Application 2026 (Reference number: MER0003TZ3)

Follow these steps to apply:

Click the blue “Apply” button Read and agree to the Recruiting Privacy Statement, by clicking the blue “continue” button If you have not registered on the Mercedes-Benz platform before, click the blue “new user” button Create your account by filling in your selected user name, password and email address You will now be directed to the bursary application page to complete your application and attach your documents



Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Mercedes-Benz bursary.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

ID document (certified copy)

Matric 3rd term report, if currently in Matric (certified copy)

Matric certificate, if completed Matric (certified copy)

Most recent academic results, if currently studying (certified copy)

Curriculum Vitae (preferably in PDF format)

Closing date

The deadline for applications to the Mercedes-Benz bursary is 28 November 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

Contact the bursary provider

For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Mercedes-Benz South Africa directly:

Contact person: Renee Jade Louise Vengadajellum

Email: jade.vengadajellum@mercedes-benz.com

(This email address is for queries only – applications received to this email will NOT be accepted.)

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.