South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Varsity VibeFundiConnectRichfieldImpaqHeineken BeveragesSACAPStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Last call for applications: Transnet Bursary South Africa 2026

    Students have until 6 October 2025 to apply for Transnet's bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Image source: aleksandarlittlewolf from
    Image source: aleksandarlittlewolf from Freepik

    Transnet will be awarding bursaries for undergraduate technical and non-technical studies, including the following fields:
    Engineering studies (BSc / BEng):

    • Electronics Engineering
    • Electrical Engineering
    • Industrial Engineering
    • Mechanical Engineering
    • Metallurgy Engineering

    Specialised commercial studies (National Diploma / BSc):

    • Accounting Science
    • Computer Science
    • Data Sciences
    • Environmental Science
    • Geographical Information Systems
    • Information Systems

    These bursaries are available as part of Transnet’s pipeline development strategy, for fields that help address the companies skills needs.

    The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, textbook allowance, accommodation, meals and experiential training. The bursary award will be renewed each year based on satisfactory academic performance.

    Transnet service contract

    Students may be required to do vacation work at Transnet during the June/July or December/January holidays.

    After graduation, bursars may be required to work at Transnet for the equal duration of the bursary award, depending on the availability of vacancies.

    Eligibility requirements for Transnet bursary

    Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

    • You must be a South African citizen
    • You must be under 25 years old
    • You must have completed Matric or you must be currently in Matric
    • You must be studying or intend on studying full time towards an undergraduate qualification in one of the fields listed above, in 2026
    • You must be studying or intend on studying at a recognised tertiary institution in South Africa
    • You must be a top-performing student
    • You must have achieved a minimum of level 5 (60%) for English and relevant subjects in line with the criteria for your course of study, in Matric
    • You must have good written and communication skills
    • You must have basic computer skills
    • You must be able to work well within a team
    • You must have good problem solving skills
    • You must pay close attention to detail
    • You must be willing to learn
    • You must have good interpersonal skills
    • Preference will be given to students from designated groups in line with the Employment Equity Plan and Targets of the Organization/ Operating Division
    • Students with a disabilities are encouraged to apply

    How to apply

    Applications must be submitted online at:
    Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Engineering studies (Reference: req3217)
    Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Specialised commercial studies (Reference: req3218)

    Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Transnet bursary.

    Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your completed application form (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

    • Completed Transnet Bursary Application Form (.pdf)
    • ID document (certified copy)
    • Matric latest results, if currently in Matric (certified copy)
    • Matric certificate, if completed Matric (certified copy)
    • Full academic record, including most recent results, if currently studying (certified copy)
    • Proof of tertiary registration or acceptance (on institutions letterhead)
    • Shortened Curriculum Vitae

    Closing date

    The deadline for applications if 6 October 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

    Contact the bursary provider

    For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Transnet directly:
    Department: Bursary Office
    Tel: +27 (0)11 584 1194
    Fax: 086 582 7236
    Email: ten.tensnart@seirasrub

    This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.

    Read more: bursaries, Transnet, bursary, bursary programme, bursary applications, bursary available
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SA Bursaries

    SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.

    Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Account AssistantJohannesburgThe Forum6 Aug
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz