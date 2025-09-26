Last call for applications: Transnet Bursary South Africa 2026

Students have until 6 October 2025 to apply for Transnet's bursary programme for the 2026 academic year.

Image source: aleksandarlittlewolf from Freepik

Transnet will be awarding bursaries for undergraduate technical and non-technical studies, including the following fields:

Engineering studies (BSc / BEng):

Electronics Engineering



Electrical Engineering



Industrial Engineering



Mechanical Engineering



Metallurgy Engineering

Specialised commercial studies (National Diploma / BSc):

Accounting Science



Computer Science



Data Sciences



Environmental Science



Geographical Information Systems



Information Systems

These bursaries are available as part of Transnet’s pipeline development strategy, for fields that help address the companies skills needs.

The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, textbook allowance, accommodation, meals and experiential training. The bursary award will be renewed each year based on satisfactory academic performance.

Transnet service contract

Students may be required to do vacation work at Transnet during the June/July or December/January holidays.

After graduation, bursars may be required to work at Transnet for the equal duration of the bursary award, depending on the availability of vacancies.

Eligibility requirements for Transnet bursary

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a South African citizen



You must be under 25 years old



You must have completed Matric or you must be currently in Matric



You must be studying or intend on studying full time towards an undergraduate qualification in one of the fields listed above, in 2026



You must be studying or intend on studying at a recognised tertiary institution in South Africa



You must be a top-performing student



You must have achieved a minimum of level 5 (60%) for English and relevant subjects in line with the criteria for your course of study, in Matric



You must have good written and communication skills



You must have basic computer skills



You must be able to work well within a team



You must have good problem solving skills



You must pay close attention to detail



You must be willing to learn



You must have good interpersonal skills



Preference will be given to students from designated groups in line with the Employment Equity Plan and Targets of the Organization/ Operating Division



Students with a disabilities are encouraged to apply

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at:

Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Engineering studies (Reference: req3217)

Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Specialised commercial studies (Reference: req3218)

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Transnet bursary.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your completed application form (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

Completed Transnet Bursary Application Form (.pdf)



ID document (certified copy)



Matric latest results, if currently in Matric (certified copy)



Matric certificate, if completed Matric (certified copy)



Full academic record, including most recent results, if currently studying (certified copy)



Proof of tertiary registration or acceptance (on institutions letterhead)



Shortened Curriculum Vitae

Closing date

The deadline for applications if 6 October 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

Contact the bursary provider

For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Transnet directly:

Department: Bursary Office

Tel: +27 (0)11 584 1194

Fax: 086 582 7236

Email: ten.tensnart@seirasrub

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.