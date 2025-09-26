Last call for applications: Transnet Bursary South Africa 2026

Top stories
Marketing & Media
Retail
Finance
ICT
Property
Entrepreneurship
Construction & Engineering
Latest jobs
|Account Assistant
|Johannesburg
|The Forum
|6 Aug
Transnet will be awarding bursaries for undergraduate technical and non-technical studies, including the following fields:
Engineering studies (BSc / BEng):
Specialised commercial studies (National Diploma / BSc):
These bursaries are available as part of Transnet’s pipeline development strategy, for fields that help address the companies skills needs.
The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, textbook allowance, accommodation, meals and experiential training. The bursary award will be renewed each year based on satisfactory academic performance.
Students may be required to do vacation work at Transnet during the June/July or December/January holidays.
After graduation, bursars may be required to work at Transnet for the equal duration of the bursary award, depending on the availability of vacancies.
Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):
Applications must be submitted online at:
Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Engineering studies (Reference: req3217)
Transnet Bursary Application 2026: Specialised commercial studies (Reference: req3218)
Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Transnet bursary.
Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your completed application form (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):
The deadline for applications if 6 October 2025. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)
For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Transnet directly:
Department: Bursary Office
Tel: +27 (0)11 584 1194
Fax: 086 582 7236
Email: ten.tensnart@seirasrub
This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.
SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
|Account Assistant
|Johannesburg
|The Forum
|6 Aug