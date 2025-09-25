South Africa
Education Higher Education
    Matthew Peter of Varsity Vibe recognised as industry talent at the South African Loyalty Awards 2025

    Varsity Vibe is proud to announce that Matthew Peter, COO at Varsity Vibe has been recognised as one of the industry’s top rising stars at the prestigious South African Loyalty Awards 2025.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Matthew Peter of Varsity Vibe recognised as industry talent at the South African Loyalty Awards 2025

    The South African Loyalty Awards were developed to celebrate excellence and innovation within the loyalty industry. Now in its seventh year, the awards are regarded as the country’s most respected benchmark for loyalty success, aligning with international standards and evaluated through a robust judging process by both local and global experts.

    This year’s awards saw recognition across 31 categories, with the Industry Talent of the Year category shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals shaping the future of loyalty in South Africa. Matthews’ nomination places him among a distinguished group of professionals from leading organisations such as Absa, Woolworths, Virgin Active, Dis-Chem, bp, FNB eBucks, and Pick ‘n Pay.

    “It is an incredible honour to have been selected as Industry Talent of the Year by the South African Loyalty Awards. My role in growing our business, and that of our partner brands, is something I cherish and do not take for granted. Although this is technically an individual award, it goes without saying that none of this is possible without the incredible team I have at Varsity Vibe, the wonderful brands I get to work with on a daily basis and our technical partners who help us make the magic work. One thing is for certain, our industry is brimming with talent and it is a real privilege to be recognised by them this year,” said Matthew Peter.

    Varsity Vibe continues to empower brands to engage with youth markets in impactful and measurable ways. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the rewards and loyalty space.

    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
