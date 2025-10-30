South Africa
Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Varsity VibeBizcommunity.comMedia24MILLA SASanlam FintechThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gen Z has spoken: Brands that give back win big

    If there’s one thing South Africa’s youth are making clear, it’s that purpose sells.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    Gen Z has spoken: Brands that give back win big

    Our recent Varsity Vibe survey with over 12,000 respondents found that 83% of young respondents care whether a brand helps with community or social causes, while 86% said they’re more likely to shop at brands that do. The small gap between caring and acting speaks volumes. It suggests that purpose doesn’t just appeal to personal values – it influences purchasing behaviour. Even those who may not feel deeply connected to social issues still respond positively when a brand shows it’s trying to make a difference. Doing good isn’t just good ethics anymore, it’s good business.

    And it’s not just talk. 62% of respondents said they’d pay a little more for a product if the extra cost went towards supporting a community or social cause. That means a large majority of students are open to putting their money where their values are.

    This growing sense of social responsibility among South Africa’s youth mirrors global trends, where Gen Z and young millennials are increasingly shaping markets through ethical consumption. But here, it carries extra weight. With deep social inequalities and economic challenges, supporting a brand that gives back isn’t just a 'nice to have', it’s a statement of solidarity.

    Brands that get this right are reaping the benefits. Some brands have already tapped into this shift. The Cotton On Foundation, for example, channels proceeds from Foundation products into global education and youth empowerment initiatives, a model that has helped build both schools and customer trust. Faithful to Nature has made sustainability a core part of its brand identity, from responsible sourcing to eco-conscious packaging, showing that purpose-led retail can go hand in hand with consistent growth and loyal customer retention.

    For Gen Z, every purchase is more than a transaction and if your brand isn’t part of the solution, you may soon be left out of the conversation.

    Read more: millenials, Gen Z, Varsity Vibe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz