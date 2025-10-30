Gen Z has spoken: Brands that give back win big

If there’s one thing South Africa’s youth are making clear, it’s that purpose sells.

Our recent Varsity Vibe survey with over 12,000 respondents found that 83% of young respondents care whether a brand helps with community or social causes, while 86% said they’re more likely to shop at brands that do. The small gap between caring and acting speaks volumes. It suggests that purpose doesn’t just appeal to personal values – it influences purchasing behaviour. Even those who may not feel deeply connected to social issues still respond positively when a brand shows it’s trying to make a difference. Doing good isn’t just good ethics anymore, it’s good business.

And it’s not just talk. 62% of respondents said they’d pay a little more for a product if the extra cost went towards supporting a community or social cause. That means a large majority of students are open to putting their money where their values are.

This growing sense of social responsibility among South Africa’s youth mirrors global trends, where Gen Z and young millennials are increasingly shaping markets through ethical consumption. But here, it carries extra weight. With deep social inequalities and economic challenges, supporting a brand that gives back isn’t just a 'nice to have', it’s a statement of solidarity.

Brands that get this right are reaping the benefits. Some brands have already tapped into this shift. The Cotton On Foundation, for example, channels proceeds from Foundation products into global education and youth empowerment initiatives, a model that has helped build both schools and customer trust. Faithful to Nature has made sustainability a core part of its brand identity, from responsible sourcing to eco-conscious packaging, showing that purpose-led retail can go hand in hand with consistent growth and loyal customer retention.

For Gen Z, every purchase is more than a transaction and if your brand isn’t part of the solution, you may soon be left out of the conversation.



