FATF delisting breathes life into South African property market

In the wake of five repo cuts since November 2024 and South Africa's more recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist, the country's residential property sector is open for business, a timely confidence boost for the sector.

“After almost two years of intense scrutiny and rigorous monitoring, this delisting points to renewed confidence in our country’s financial systems and processes. This decision will have far-reaching positive implications for various sectors, including property,” says Bradd Bendall, BetterBond’s national head of Sales.

“The numerous repo rate cuts have already helped to reignite market activity, and this delisting is likely to attract fresh investment and drive increased property transactions locally and across borders. In short, the delisting is a strong invitation to invest in South Africa.”

Under the greylisting, investors became more cautious and it became more onerous to access capital, says Bendall. Stricter monitoring meant financial institutions, estate agents and brokers were compelled to undertake intensive background checks, which delayed transactions and elevated administrative costs.

“Of course, the delisting does not mean that these entities can now relax their standards. Transparency and financial compliance must be sustained if South Africa is to remain off the greylist.

"This ongoing vigilance will help to keep these entities accountable, giving buyers and sellers peace of mind that their transactions and investments are in good hands. This can only be good for the property industry as a whole.”

Investment appeal

With credibility restored, South Africa will once again be viewed as a lower-risk, attractive investment destination, adds Bendall. “This will help to stimulate sales activity in the property market, which in turn will support broader economic recovery.” Increased market confidence could also set the stage for a more accommodative lending environment.

“Easing borrowing costs will make it possible for more aspiring homeowners to access the market. BetterBond’s October Property Brief already points to renewed bond activity, with applications increasing by 14.6% year-on-year – the highest level since 2022, before the greylisting.”

Furthermore, eight of nine regions in the country have shown positive shifts in the number of home loans granted. Nationally, the year-on-year increase in bond approvals was 17%. This will likely increase following the delisting, as banks are likely to lend more readily and affordably.

Buyers at the upper end of the market in particular stand to benefit. With fewer compliance hurdles and reduced due diligence costs, high-value transactions will become more streamlined, explains Bendall. Moreover, overall consumer sentiment is likely to improve, generating stronger buying and selling activity across all price segments.

“When government debt is lower, the likelihood of future tax hikes decreases, giving households more breathing room and improving overall affordability.”

Supply and demand

The economy is already showing promising momentum. BetterBond notes in its October Property Brief that high value-added exports to Europe surged 24% year-on-year to R233bn, while tourism arrivals reached 1.3m between January and July.

“Many of these tourists are potential investors who, with the restored global perception of SA as a credible and stable financial market, are more likely to consider buying property in premium urban and coastal locations.”

With confidence rebuilding, the development sector is well-positioned for renewed growth. Simpler transaction processes, improved funding access and eased borrowing conditions could unlock delayed development projects and stimulate housing supply. This will have a knock-on effect on job creation and household spending.

The delisting may also play favourably into the Reserve Bank’s considerations at its meeting at the end of November, increasing the likelihood of closing out the year on a positive note with another drop in the prime lending rate.

“Coupled with a stronger rand and moderating inflation trends, the delisting suggests there is room for one more cut before year-end. These shifts combined will go a long way to further strengthening buyer affordability and accelerating market recovery in 2026.”