    Gen Z’s social media habits: Divided, but a shift toward meaningful content

    Our latest Varsity Vibe study, surveying over 12,000 South African students and young people, reveals a clear divide in how Gen Z feels about their favourite social media platforms.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    12 Nov 2025
    Gen Z&#x2019;s social media habits: Divided, but a shift toward meaningful content

    When asked to rank which platforms they use most, TikTok stood out for its polarising effect. It was either students’ most used app or their least used – with little-to-nothing in between. The data shows that Gen Z’s relationship with TikTok is anything but neutral: they either love it or steer clear entirely.

    Instagram, meanwhile, is fighting for the middle ground. It appeared most frequently in the #2 and #4 spots, suggesting that while it remains a go-to platform for connection and inspiration, it’s no longer the automatic favourite it once was.

    Snapchat mirrors this trend, also competing for second or fourth place, with strong showings at both #1 and #5. The takeaway? Engagement remains steady, but loyalty is fragmented.

    Facebook still features in students’ digital lives, but it’s faded into the background. Most respondents ranked it at #3 – not disliked, but far from exciting.

    And then there’s X (Twitter), which remains steady but subdued, showing consistent use but no peaks in preference.

    But beyond where Gen Z spends their time, the question is what are they watching.

    The survey found that:

    • First: Educational videos are Gen Z’s top choice, showing a clear appetite for content that informs and adds value.
    • Second: Hauls and unboxings come next, proving that product discovery and peer influence still hold strong interest.
    • Third: Short vlogs round out the top three, reflecting Gen Z’s growing love for authentic, everyday storytelling.

    Together, these insights point to a broader shift: Gen Z’s online habits are evolving from passive entertainment towards content that feels personal, informative and real.

    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
