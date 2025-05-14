Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    Varsity Vibe expands with new brands to better serve students in SA

    South Africa’s first student discount app continues to grow as over 15 brands have joined the platform since January 2025. Varsity Vibe is a must-have for hundreds of thousands of students nationwide when it comes to relieving the financial pressure so commonly associated with student life.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Varsity Vibe expands with new brands to better serve students in SA

    Brands such as Mr Price, Faithful to Nature and UCOOK are among those that have recently partnered with Varsity Vibe, providing students with access to affordable clothing and nutritious alternatives to takeout. With necessities in mind, Epicentre provides discounted medical testing at a time when the benefit of youth leads us to neglect our health, while Pet Heaven has come on board to ensure no furry friend gets left behind. Evidently the platform has been monumental in increasing the standard of living of the student population by allowing them to save and stretch their rands.

    Whether for a student residing in residences provided by universities, or for those who are in the process of furnishing privately acquired accommodation, both are now eligible to receive discounts when shopping at Hirsch’s, yet another one of the newest partners. There really is no circumstance Varsity Vibe has not considered. For as long as you’re a student studying in South Africa, you stand to benefit tremendously from the platform.

    “2025 has gotten off to a fantastic start in terms of new partnerships! We’ve managed to onboard a number of brands that are instantly making an impact on students’ lives (and wallets), but are also actively looking to make a difference in the youth space as a whole. I am looking forward to putting together many more exciting partnerships throughout the course of the year, and I know our members are going to be thrilled to see some of the new brands we’ve got lined up,” says Matthew Peter, director of Varsity Vibe.

    It is clear that Varsity Vibe intends to continue moving forward at a commendable rate, making the lives of students nationwide that much more affordable.

    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
