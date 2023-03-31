Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Varsity VibeVaal University of TechnologyGordon Institute of Business ScienceIgnition GroupUniversity of PretoriaImpaqFundiConnectStoneAir Products South AfricaOur Salad MixMultiChoicePublicis Groupe AfricaRosebank CollegeNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Higher Education

    Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in

    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    In South Africa, the question of whether university is worth it continues to spark debate, especially when giving consideration to ongoing protests about registration and tuition fees. According to the Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey, with 18,891 responses, an overwhelming 97.3% of respondents still believe that university is worthwhile, despite the significant financial and emotional challenges that come with it.
    Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in

    For many students in South Africa, university is not just about academic growth but also a crash course in financial independence. The survey revealed that nearly half (49.6%) of respondents were shocked by the cost of groceries and household items, with an average monthly expenditure of R1701 in this category. Travel (R609), rent (R3,650) and social activities (R796) also emerged as surprisingly costly aspects of student life.

    When it comes to tuition fees, the landscape is diverse but concerning. While 53% of students rely on bursaries (20%), family support (17%) or financial aid (16%), 9% of respondents admitted that they haven't paid their fees at all. This mirrors the challenges raised in national protests, where many students voice frustrations over exclusion from higher education due to unpaid fees. Financial strain doesn't just affect students' wallets, it also takes a toll on their well-being. According to the survey, 30% highlighted negative impacts on their mental health. This aligns with concerns raised in public discourse about how economic pressures hinder not only academic success but also students' overall university experience.

    Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in

    Despite these challenges, students demonstrate resilience. The Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey indicates that the majority of students in South Africa still see the value in pursuing higher education. However, the financial challenges they face, from tuition fees to the cost of living, highlight systemic issues that require attention. The persistent belief in the worth of university education, even in the face of adversity, underscores the resilience and ambition of South Africa's student population.

    For many, the degree remains more than just a piece of paper; it's a ticket to a brighter, more secure future, even if the road to graduation is paved with financial hurdles.

    Read more: survey, student spending, Varsity Vibe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz