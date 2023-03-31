Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
RCL vs Berkley: Bumpy legal battle over smooth mageu packaging
Nishaat Slamdien
Jobs
- Student Advisor (Undergraduate) Port Elizabeth
- Lecturer: School of Arts and Humanities (Fixed Term Contract) Johannesburg
- Programme Officer Pretoria
- Librarian Durban
- Interior Design Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Lecturer –Visual Merchandising & Window Display Design Pretoria
- Lecturer – Visual Merchandising and Styling (Contract Position) Pretoria
- Financial Controller Johannesburg
- National Student Recruitment Manager Cape Town, Johannesburg
- Stores Assistant Cape Town
Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in
In South Africa, the question of whether university is worth it continues to spark debate, especially when giving consideration to ongoing protests about registration and tuition fees. According to the Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey, with 18,891 responses, an overwhelming 97.3% of respondents still believe that university is worthwhile, despite the significant financial and emotional challenges that come with it.
For many students in South Africa, university is not just about academic growth but also a crash course in financial independence. The survey revealed that nearly half (49.6%) of respondents were shocked by the cost of groceries and household items, with an average monthly expenditure of R1701 in this category. Travel (R609), rent (R3,650) and social activities (R796) also emerged as surprisingly costly aspects of student life.
When it comes to tuition fees, the landscape is diverse but concerning. While 53% of students rely on bursaries (20%), family support (17%) or financial aid (16%), 9% of respondents admitted that they haven't paid their fees at all. This mirrors the challenges raised in national protests, where many students voice frustrations over exclusion from higher education due to unpaid fees. Financial strain doesn't just affect students' wallets, it also takes a toll on their well-being. According to the survey, 30% highlighted negative impacts on their mental health. This aligns with concerns raised in public discourse about how economic pressures hinder not only academic success but also students' overall university experience.
Despite these challenges, students demonstrate resilience. The Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey indicates that the majority of students in South Africa still see the value in pursuing higher education. However, the financial challenges they face, from tuition fees to the cost of living, highlight systemic issues that require attention. The persistent belief in the worth of university education, even in the face of adversity, underscores the resilience and ambition of South Africa's student population.
For many, the degree remains more than just a piece of paper; it's a ticket to a brighter, more secure future, even if the road to graduation is paved with financial hurdles.
Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
- Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in04 Mar 12:35
- Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Unpacking student spending habits19 Feb 12:29
- Varsity Vibe joins the South African Future Trust (Saft) Summit 202401 Nov 15:02
- Varsity Vibe acknowledged at The South African Loyalty Awards 202420 Sep 14:16
- The Varsity Vibe Second Semester Circus26 Aug 12:51