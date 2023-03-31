Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in

In South Africa, the question of whether university is worth it continues to spark debate, especially when giving consideration to ongoing protests about registration and tuition fees. According to the Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey, with 18,891 responses, an overwhelming 97.3% of respondents still believe that university is worthwhile, despite the significant financial and emotional challenges that come with it.

For many students in South Africa, university is not just about academic growth but also a crash course in financial independence. The survey revealed that nearly half (49.6%) of respondents were shocked by the cost of groceries and household items, with an average monthly expenditure of R1701 in this category. Travel (R609), rent (R3,650) and social activities (R796) also emerged as surprisingly costly aspects of student life.

When it comes to tuition fees, the landscape is diverse but concerning. While 53% of students rely on bursaries (20%), family support (17%) or financial aid (16%), 9% of respondents admitted that they haven't paid their fees at all. This mirrors the challenges raised in national protests, where many students voice frustrations over exclusion from higher education due to unpaid fees. Financial strain doesn't just affect students' wallets, it also takes a toll on their well-being. According to the survey, 30% highlighted negative impacts on their mental health. This aligns with concerns raised in public discourse about how economic pressures hinder not only academic success but also students' overall university experience.

Despite these challenges, students demonstrate resilience. The Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey indicates that the majority of students in South Africa still see the value in pursuing higher education. However, the financial challenges they face, from tuition fees to the cost of living, highlight systemic issues that require attention. The persistent belief in the worth of university education, even in the face of adversity, underscores the resilience and ambition of South Africa's student population.

For many, the degree remains more than just a piece of paper; it's a ticket to a brighter, more secure future, even if the road to graduation is paved with financial hurdles.




