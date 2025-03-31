Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Administrative Assistant Deans Office Cape Town
- Student Recruitment Assistant Cape Town
- Junior Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Part-Lecturer – School of Information Technology Pretoria
- Lecturer – Educational Psychology and Teaching Practice Pretoria
- Snr. Lecturer MP and Research Course - Postgraduate Johannesburg
- Snr. Postgrad Lecturer - MP and Research Studies Johannesburg
- Programme Officer Pretoria
- Interior Design Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Lecturer –Visual Merchandising & Window Display Design Pretoria
Varsity Vibe activations: Making waves across South Africa
And just like that, our first semester activations are officially wrapped! From the scenic landscapes of the Western Cape to the energetic campuses of Gauteng and the lively Free State, to the bustling heart of KZN, we had the privilege of traveling to 12 campuses across South Africa. We’re especially excited to welcome the University of Limpopo as a fantastic new addition to our growing list of destinations.
As students engaged with us and our incredible partner brands, over 10,000 students joined the fun, making the activations a resounding success! And it wasn’t just about fun – it was about creating meaningful connections. Our key partners including Standard Bank, Virgin Active, Krispy Kreme, PIEMAN’S, The FIX, RocoMamas, and H&M were able to achieve their acquisition and engagement goals by connecting with students in a personal and authentic way.
At Varsity Vibe, we serve as the eyes and ears into the South African youth market, providing invaluable insights and a platform for brands to engage with students in a meaningful way. With our campus activations, our partners are able to not only meet their acquisition and engagement goals, but also strengthen their presence and relevance in the student community.
As we pack up the tents and bid farewell to this semester’s activations, we can’t help but feel excited for what’s next. The journey doesn’t end here – we’re already working on our next big adventure!
Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
- Varsity Vibe activations: Making waves across South Africa31 Mar 14:45
- Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Is university worth it? South African students weigh in04 Mar 12:35
- Varsity Vibe 2024 Student Spend Survey: Unpacking student spending habits19 Feb 12:29
- Varsity Vibe joins the South African Future Trust (Saft) Summit 202401 Nov 15:02
- Varsity Vibe acknowledged at The South African Loyalty Awards 202420 Sep 14:16
Related
African Markets Conference: Leaders call for SSA to drive global economic reset as US steps back 27 Mar 2025 Gauteng and Western Cape lead South Africa's affordable housing boom 27 Mar 2025 AI in Advertising forum: Industry urged to understand, apply, and act 25 Mar 2025 First African Markets Conference eyes $450bn intra-continental trade boost 24 Mar 2025 Richfield alumni success story: Emmanuel Perumal 20 Mar 2025 Vaal University of Technology and Standard Bank to launch Hydrogen Centre of Excellence 19 Mar 2025