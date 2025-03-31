Varsity Vibe activations: Making waves across South Africa

And just like that, our first semester activations are officially wrapped! From the scenic landscapes of the Western Cape to the energetic campuses of Gauteng and the lively Free State, to the bustling heart of KZN, we had the privilege of traveling to 12 campuses across South Africa. We’re especially excited to welcome the University of Limpopo as a fantastic new addition to our growing list of destinations.

As students engaged with us and our incredible partner brands, over 10,000 students joined the fun, making the activations a resounding success! And it wasn’t just about fun – it was about creating meaningful connections. Our key partners including Standard Bank, Virgin Active, Krispy Kreme, PIEMAN’S, The FIX, RocoMamas, and H&M were able to achieve their acquisition and engagement goals by connecting with students in a personal and authentic way.

At Varsity Vibe, we serve as the eyes and ears into the South African youth market, providing invaluable insights and a platform for brands to engage with students in a meaningful way. With our campus activations, our partners are able to not only meet their acquisition and engagement goals, but also strengthen their presence and relevance in the student community.

As we pack up the tents and bid farewell to this semester’s activations, we can’t help but feel excited for what’s next. The journey doesn’t end here – we’re already working on our next big adventure!



