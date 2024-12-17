The success of #backtouni – connecting with SA youth, influencer marketing with Varsity Vibe

We’ve wrapped up our 4th annual Back To Uni Survival Kit campaign, and it’s safe to say this was one of our most impactful engagement campaigns yet. By tapping into the power of influencer marketing, we saw a massive boost in social media engagement, app usage and overall brand awareness, further cementing Varsity Vibe’s position as the go-to student discount platform.

This year, the campaign featured an impressive lineup of 73 student influencers across seven provinces, ensuring maximum reach and visibility. The strategy was simple: drive traffic to Varsity Vibe while spotlighting our incredible partner brands. From Dis-Chem, H&M and Typo to Factorie, Standard Beauty, Mr Price Home, vida e caffè, and Virgin Active, our partners played a key role in making this campaign a success.

With a primary focus on first- and second-year university students, we knew authenticity was key. That’s why we collaborated with student influencers – relatable voices who already engage with our platform and speak directly to their peers. By working with micro-influencers across Instagram and TikTok, we were able to connect with diverse student communities and ensure our message resonated in a meaningful way.

The campaign was strategically designed to drive students from social media straight to the Varsity Vibe app. This not only increased app usage but also educated students on how to redeem exclusive deals, and the numbers speak for themselves. Since the campaign went live, we’ve seen an 85% increase in Instagram engagement and a 76% increase on TikTok. On top of that, app usage surged by an incredible 54%!

This campaign reinforced the power of influencer marketing in authentically engaging students. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to build on this momentum and take the Back To Uni Survival Kit campaign to even greater heights in the years ahead.



