Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHOT 102.7FMBurger KingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaRand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASALevergyIMC ConferenceGreatstockMall of AfricaStonePromiseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Social Media

    The success of #backtouni – connecting with SA youth, influencer marketing with Varsity Vibe

    We’ve wrapped up our 4th annual Back To Uni Survival Kit campaign, and it’s safe to say this was one of our most impactful engagement campaigns yet. By tapping into the power of influencer marketing, we saw a massive boost in social media engagement, app usage and overall brand awareness, further cementing Varsity Vibe’s position as the go-to student discount platform.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    The success of #backtouni &#x2013; connecting with SA youth, influencer marketing with Varsity Vibe

    This year, the campaign featured an impressive lineup of 73 student influencers across seven provinces, ensuring maximum reach and visibility. The strategy was simple: drive traffic to Varsity Vibe while spotlighting our incredible partner brands. From Dis-Chem, H&M and Typo to Factorie, Standard Beauty, Mr Price Home, vida e caffè, and Virgin Active, our partners played a key role in making this campaign a success.

    With a primary focus on first- and second-year university students, we knew authenticity was key. That’s why we collaborated with student influencers – relatable voices who already engage with our platform and speak directly to their peers. By working with micro-influencers across Instagram and TikTok, we were able to connect with diverse student communities and ensure our message resonated in a meaningful way.

    The campaign was strategically designed to drive students from social media straight to the Varsity Vibe app. This not only increased app usage but also educated students on how to redeem exclusive deals, and the numbers speak for themselves. Since the campaign went live, we’ve seen an 85% increase in Instagram engagement and a 76% increase on TikTok. On top of that, app usage surged by an incredible 54%!

    This campaign reinforced the power of influencer marketing in authentically engaging students. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to build on this momentum and take the Back To Uni Survival Kit campaign to even greater heights in the years ahead.

    Read more: Dis-Chem, Varsity Vibe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz