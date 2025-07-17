UCount Rewards partnership extends to Petshop Science

Standard Bank and the Shoprite Group is expanding its UCount Rewards partnership to include Petshop Science.

Image supplied

Customers can now unlock up to 30% back in Standard Bank UCount Rewards points on the wide range of treats, toys and specialised pet food available from Petshop Science stores, including renowned brands such as Montego, Eukanuba and Royal Canin.

Petshop Science is also available on Sixty60, so customers can earn UCount Rewards when buying pet essentials via the app and enjoy same-day delivery in precise 60-minute timeslots.

“This is all about access, value, and convenience,” explains Trevor Paxton, general manager for Petshop Science.

“By bringing our pet business into the rewards ecosystem, we’re offering customers even more value on everyday essentials.”

Following its launch in 2021, Petshop Science now operates 144 stores across eight provinces. This after the brand opened 18 new stores in the past six months, increasing its footprint by nearly 33%.

Announced in April this year, the Shoprite Group’s partnership with Standard Bank gives UCount Rewards members the ability to earn and redeem points at Shoprite, Checkers, and on the Sixty60 app.

From 16 July, it also includes Shoprite and Checkers LiquorShops as well as Petshop Science.