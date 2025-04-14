Shoprite Group's Petshop Science grows sales by 56.9%

In a category dominated by specialist vet stores, Shoprite Group's Petshop Science has increased sales by 56.9% during its interim period, the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2024.

Amidst the country's booming pet economy, with over 22 million pets on which consumers spend an estimated R8bn annually, the Shoprite Group reportedly became the first local supermarket retailer to sell pet insurance in 2020, followed by the launch of standalone pet shops in 2021.

"We saw a gap in the market to democratise pet care by making premium pet food and other veterinary-approved essentials available at supermarket prices," explains Willem Hunlun, chief operating officer at the Group.

“Customers continue to vote with their feet and wallets, and there is no doubt that our unwavering commitment to value has been instrumental in the rapid growth of Petshop Science. We are firmly on track to become the biggest pet business in South Africa," added Hunlun.

During the second half of 2024, Petshop Science opened in 42 new convenient locations. There are now a total of 135 stores across all nine provinces.

These stores stock a wide range of premium pet food, treats and toys from renowned local and international brands such as Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz, Nandoe, as well as Maneli Pets - a small business that supplies 100% natural pet treats and snacks under its Small Batch label.