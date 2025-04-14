Steenberg Wines unveil new flagship wine labels

Steenberg Wines has revealed a bold new visual identity for its flagship wines.

Image supplied

Steenberg’s new labels represent a seamless blend of history and elegance, paying homage to the estate’s legacy while embracing a future-forward aesthetic.

This evolution is a natural progression for Steenberg as it balances its rich heritage with its role as a South African fine wine.

“The new flagship wine labels embody Steenberg’s commitment to premium quality and innovation,” says Carryn Wiltshire, Steenberg Wines marketing manager.

“They are a visual and tactile representation of the elegance and craftsmanship that define our wines, ensuring they remain as relevant and aspirational as they are exceptional in the glass.”

Why this rebrand matters

Steenberg has long been synonymous with premium, terroir-driven wines crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Established in 1682 by Catharina Ras, reportedly the Cape’s first female landowner, Steenberg has always been a place of resilience, vision, and excellence.

“Catharina was a trailblazer — an innovator ahead of her time — and her influence is woven into every aspect of Steenberg,” explains Wiltshire.

“She transformed a wild landscape into a sanctuary, and today, we continue to honour her legacy by crafting wines that reflect the distinctive Constantia terroir and the timeless values of quality and precision.”

Steenberg’s unique home ground advantage lies in its location within South Africa’s oldest wine-producing region, where cool maritime breezes and ancient soils create the perfect conditions for Sauvignon Blanc and fine red blends.

The new flagship labels celebrate this sense of place with a sophisticated, modern design that highlights Steenberg’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Image supplied

What the new labels represent

The updated Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc and Catharina Red Blend labels feature a muted, nude-toned elegance that reflects Steenberg’s luxury positioning.

The Black Swan’s dark green and Catharina’s deep purple hues were selected from Steenberg’s new corporate identity, representing the purity and richness of the wines.

The labels feature a relief image of Steenberg’s historic wine cellar, incorporating Catharina Ras and the farm’s swans, a nod to the estate’s heritage and deep connection to its land. Embossing adds a tactile dimension, reinforcing the premium craftsmanship behind each bottle.

“Our new labels are a statement of refinement, depth, and modern sophistication,” says Wiltshire. “They’re designed to stand out on shelves and in cellars, resonating with established collectors and a new generation of luxury wine consumers.”