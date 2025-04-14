Retail Packaging
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DY/DXRealm DigitalBurger KingVolpesMall of AfricaSmart MediaMegaVision MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail Packaging

    Steenberg Wines unveil new flagship wine labels

    Steenberg Wines has revealed a bold new visual identity for its flagship wines.
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Steenberg’s new labels represent a seamless blend of history and elegance, paying homage to the estate’s legacy while embracing a future-forward aesthetic.

    This evolution is a natural progression for Steenberg as it balances its rich heritage with its role as a South African fine wine.

    “The new flagship wine labels embody Steenberg’s commitment to premium quality and innovation,” says Carryn Wiltshire, Steenberg Wines marketing manager.

    “They are a visual and tactile representation of the elegance and craftsmanship that define our wines, ensuring they remain as relevant and aspirational as they are exceptional in the glass.”

    Why this rebrand matters

    Steenberg has long been synonymous with premium, terroir-driven wines crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Established in 1682 by Catharina Ras, reportedly the Cape’s first female landowner, Steenberg has always been a place of resilience, vision, and excellence.

    “Catharina was a trailblazer — an innovator ahead of her time — and her influence is woven into every aspect of Steenberg,” explains Wiltshire.

    “She transformed a wild landscape into a sanctuary, and today, we continue to honour her legacy by crafting wines that reflect the distinctive Constantia terroir and the timeless values of quality and precision.”

    Steenberg’s unique home ground advantage lies in its location within South Africa’s oldest wine-producing region, where cool maritime breezes and ancient soils create the perfect conditions for Sauvignon Blanc and fine red blends.

    The new flagship labels celebrate this sense of place with a sophisticated, modern design that highlights Steenberg’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    What the new labels represent

    The updated Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc and Catharina Red Blend labels feature a muted, nude-toned elegance that reflects Steenberg’s luxury positioning.

    The Black Swan’s dark green and Catharina’s deep purple hues were selected from Steenberg’s new corporate identity, representing the purity and richness of the wines.

    The labels feature a relief image of Steenberg’s historic wine cellar, incorporating Catharina Ras and the farm’s swans, a nod to the estate’s heritage and deep connection to its land. Embossing adds a tactile dimension, reinforcing the premium craftsmanship behind each bottle.

    “Our new labels are a statement of refinement, depth, and modern sophistication,” says Wiltshire. “They’re designed to stand out on shelves and in cellars, resonating with established collectors and a new generation of luxury wine consumers.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz