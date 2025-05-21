Art and wine transform luxury travel experiences

Art and wine are emerging as powerful forces creating a new kind of getaway. The traditional luxury vacation, often focused solely on indulgence and relaxation, is being replaced by experiences that offer meaning, culture, and connection.

Emerging market trends signal an exciting future for wine tourism. In 2023, the global wine tourism market was valued at approximately $10.53bn, with projections indicating a growth to $15bn by 2032.

Similarly, art is poised to replace culinary travel as a luxury trend worldwide, with a projected market size of $52.42bn by 2032.

Jestine Enslin, marketing manager of hospitality at Steenberg Farm notes, "Today’s luxury travellers are searching for experiences that engage their senses and resonate on a deeper level – ones that allow them to connect with history, craftsmanship, and storytelling. Art and wine are powerful conduits for this kind of connection."

Destinations that centre around both art and wine are appealing to a broad spectrum of travellers – from seasoned collectors to curious newcomers.

Carryn Wiltshire, marketing manager of wine at Steenberg Farm further adds, "Art and wine share a common language. Both are deeply rooted in nature and shaped by the creator's hand. This synergy draws guests who value the narrative and passion behind each piece or bottle."

When experienced together, art and wine elevate each other — creating a rich, immersive journey that stimulates the intellect while indulging the senses. Whether appreciating a sculpture shaped by the land or sipping a vintage that reflects the terroir, guests engage in an experience that is both tactile and meaningful.

Exclusive events – from artist residencies in vineyards to curated pairings – offer travellers the chance to fully immerse themselves in this cultural fusion.

For collectors, destinations that offer both fine wine and art provide a unique form of enrichment.

"Collectors are often emotionally drawn to the stories behind the works they acquire – whether it's a painting or a rare vintage," says Wiltshire. "It’s that story, that personal resonance, that makes the experience memorable."

Enslin adds, "Both wine and art collecting are about discovery. Travelling allows collectors to engage with regional influences, new movements, and rare finds. It becomes more than a purchase – it’s a journey."

A layer of authenticity

Integrating local culture into these experiences adds a layer of authenticity that today’s travellers crave.

Wiltshire advises, "Seek out properties that offer a strong sense of place. Whether through a curated art collection or a distinctive tasting experience, it's the local flavour that turns luxury into legacy."

Enslin agrees, "The most authentic journeys are those that blend cultural richness with elevated experiences. Cape Town is a perfect example – where wine, art, and heritage intertwine in a way that’s deeply engaging."

As travellers increasingly seek immersive, multi-dimensional experiences, the fusion of art and wine will continue to gain prominence.

"The experiential aspect is what truly sets a destination apart," says Wiltshire. "By offering something unique and curated, you transform a stay into something unforgettable."

In this evolving landscape of luxury, art and wine are no longer indulgent extras – they are the essence of meaningful travel.